National Cookie Day is a delightful celebration dedicated to the sweet and timeless treat that has captured the hearts of people around the world. Observed annually on December 4, this occasion invites cookie enthusiasts to indulge in their favourite baked delights and savour the comforting, nostalgic flavours that cookies bring. As you celebrate National Cookies Day 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of 5 best cookies worldwide that you must relish on this day. From Peanut Butter to Chocolate Malted Biscuits, 5 Cookies That You Must Bake on This Sweet Day!

Whether it's classic chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or innovative creations pushing the boundaries of cookie craftsmanship, National Cookie Day encourages bakers and cookie lovers alike to share, enjoy, and appreciate the simple joy that a perfectly baked cookie can bring. From home kitchens to bakeries, the aroma of freshly baked cookies fills the air as people come together to celebrate this delicious and universally loved confection.

1. Chocolate Chip Cookies (United States)

The classic chocolate chip cookie reigns supreme, with its perfect balance of buttery dough and gooey chocolate chips. Whether enjoyed fresh out of the oven or dunked in a glass of milk, this American favourite is a timeless delight.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

2. Macarons (France)

Hailing from France, macarons are delicate and colourful and feature a crisp exterior with a soft, chewy interior. These almond meringue-based cookies sandwiched with flavourful ganache or buttercream come in a variety of exquisite flavours, making them a sophisticated treat.

Macarons (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Alfajores (Argentina)

Alfajores are traditional cookies from Argentina, consisting of two crumbly, buttery cookies sandwiched together with dulce de leche (sweet milk caramel). Often coated in chocolate or powdered sugar, these cookies offer a perfect blend of sweetness and texture.

Alfajores (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Biscotti (Italy)

Originating from Italy, biscotti are twice-baked cookies known for their crunchy texture. Typically flavoured with almonds, anise, or citrus zest, these elongated cookies are often enjoyed by dipping them into coffee or dessert wine.

Biscotti (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Speculaas (Belgium/Netherlands)

Speculaas or Speculoos, also known as Dutch windmill cookies or Belgian spiced biscuits, are thin and crisp cookies with a distinct spiced flavour, often featuring cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. These cookies are popular during the holiday season and are commonly enjoyed with coffee or tea.

Speculaas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

On National Cookie Day, consider indulging in the diverse and delectable world of cookies by sampling these global favourites, each offering a unique and delicious experience.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Cookie Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).