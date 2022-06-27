National Ice Cream Cake Day is celebrated every year on June 27. This day celebrates our two favourite desserts under one delicious treat. It’s summertime! And Ice cream cakes make a perfect dessert during this season. The creamy layer of the cake and the cooling crust of the ice cream is a delicious combination that you just can’t say no to. As you celebrate National Ice Cream Cake Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have created an easy recipe for this delightful treat that you can try at home. Here’s a Simple Recipe to Prepare Yummy Ice Cream Cake at Home.

You can make any flavour ice cream cake and use whatever stuffing ingredients you like. The different ingredients used for an ice cream cake are Cooke crumbs, sponge cakes, fudge, fruit or caramel between the layers. For the presentation, you can be as artistic as you can and begin by adding frosting, whipped cream or icing. Even the decoration can be done as you do for a normal cake and enjoy a mouth-melting ice cream cake sitting at home.

Delicious Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Recipe Video:

Though the origin of ice cream cake is a mystery, the dessert is loved by people worldwide. The Jurado Family and Cupcakes for a Cause submitted National Ice Cream Cake Day in 2018. On 22 June 2018, the Registrar of National Day calendar proclaimed celebrations to be observed every year on June 27 and hence it is celebrated on the same day every year. Celebrating the day, don’t forget to try our given recipe to prepare this yummy ice cream cake at home for the National Ice Cream Cake Day 2022.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Ice Cream Cake Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).