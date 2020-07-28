National Milk Chocolate Day is annually celebrated on July 28 in the United States of America. This event is simply observed to enjoy this sweet delicacy with your family and loved ones. Milk chocolate is creamy, smooth and mostly used in candy bars. As such, there is no history about the creation of National Milk Chocolate Day. However, the celebration of this day was created by the National Confectioners Association. On the occasion of National Milk Chocolate Day 2020, LatestLY brings to you five interesting facts about milk chocolate from its invention to its stress-busting properties. Health Benefits of Milk Chocolate to Enjoy the Sweet Guiltlessly.

Milk chocolate is created by combining solid chocolate with either powdered, liquid or condensed milk. Milk chocolate is indeed one of the most popular members of the chocolate family. This sweet delicacy is a perfect treat for our soul. On National Milk Chocolate Day 2020, you can enjoy your favourite candy in different flavours along with beverages. You can even bake a cake or prepare a dessert cocktail with your favourite milk chocolate.

Five Facts About Milk Chocolate

1. Milk chocolate was first introduced by Spain to Europe in the 1600s, while the first commercial milk chocolate bars were produced by Cadbury’s in England in the mid-1800s.

2. Having a small bar of milk chocolate could help beat stress as this sweet triggers the release of endorphins, which is a feel-good chemical.

3. One ounce of milk chocolate bar contains only 6 mg of caffeine as compared to a 5 oz cup of instant coffee which can have a caffeine content between 40 – 108 mg.

4. Milk chocolate is used in some cosmetic products for hair and skin as it contains more antioxidants than green tea, black tea and red wine.

5. The US government has laid down guidelines for including at least 10 per cent chocolate liquor to all milk chocolates manufactured in the United States.

Interestingly, 1.65 oz of milk chocolate bar has only 12 mg of cholesterol, which is less than 1 oz piece of cheddar processed cheese. On National Milk Chocolate Day 2020, get creative by trying out different recipes with this candy. Also, do remember to share your pictures with milk chocolate on social media platforms to become part of this celebration.

