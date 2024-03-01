National Noodle Month, celebrated every March, honours one of the world's most beloved and versatile food staples: noodles. During this month-long observance, noodle enthusiasts around the globe indulge in a diverse array of noodle dishes, from comforting bowls of pasta to savoury Asian stir-fries and hearty soups. As you celebrate National Noodle Month 2024, we at LatestLY have put together five noodle recipes that you must try during this month. From Japanese Tempura Udon to Indonesian Mee Goreng, 5 Noodles That One Must Try.

Noodles, with their long-standing cultural significance and culinary adaptability, are celebrated for their ability to bring people together, showcase culinary creativity, and provide comfort in times of need. National Noodle Month is a time to explore different noodle varieties, cooking techniques, and cultural traditions while enjoying the simple pleasure of a delicious bowl of noodles. Whether served hot or cold, sweet or savoury, noodles continue to captivate taste buds and inspire culinary adventures worldwide.

1. Spaghetti Carbonara

A classic Italian pasta dish consisting of spaghetti tossed with crispy pancetta or bacon, eggs, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper. The combination of creamy sauce and salty pancetta creates a rich and comforting flavour profile that is perfect for indulging during National Noodle Month.

Spaghetti Carbonara (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Pad Thai

A popular Thai stir-fried noodle dish made with rice noodles, tofu or shrimp, bean sprouts, eggs, and a tangy-sweet sauce made from tamarind, fish sauce, and palm sugar. Garnished with crushed peanuts, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges, Pad Thai offers a harmonious balance of flavours and textures.

Pad Thai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Ramen

A beloved Japanese noodle soup featuring chewy wheat noodles served in a flavourful broth, typically made from pork, chicken, or vegetables. Ramen is customizable with various toppings such as sliced pork belly (chashu), soft-boiled eggs, bamboo shoots, seaweed, and green onions, making it a versatile and satisfying meal option.

Ramen (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Laksa

A spicy and aromatic noodle soup originating from Malaysia and Singapore, Laksa features rice noodles in a coconut milk-based broth infused with fragrant spices such as lemongrass, galangal, and chilli. Common protein additions include shrimp, chicken, or tofu, and the dish is often garnished with fresh herbs like cilantro and mint.

Penang Laksa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Japchae

A popular Korean dish made with glass noodles (made from sweet potato starch) stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables such as spinach, carrots, mushrooms, and onions. Japchae is seasoned with a sweet and savoury sauce made from soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar, resulting in a flavourful and colourful noodle dish enjoyed both hot and cold.

Japchae (Photo Credits: Flickr)

These diverse noodle dishes offer a delightful exploration of flavours, textures, and cultural traditions, making them perfect for celebrating National Noodle Month with friends and family. Enjoy exploring these delicious options!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).