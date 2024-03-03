National Peanut Month, celebrated every March, pays homage to the humble yet versatile peanut and its significant contributions to culinary traditions, agriculture, and nutrition. Throughout this month-long observance, peanut enthusiasts worldwide celebrate the legume’s diverse culinary applications, from savoury dishes like peanut butter chicken to sweet treats like peanut butter cookies and peanut brittle. National Nutrition Month 2024: Leafy Greens to Fatty Fish, 5 Nutritious Food To Incorporate in Your Daily Life.

Beyond its delicious flavour, peanuts are recognized for their nutritional value, rich in protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. National Peanut Month serves as an opportunity to appreciate the cultural and economic importance of peanuts, as well as its role in promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting livelihoods in peanut-growing regions. Whether enjoyed as a snack, ingredient, or condiment, peanuts continue to captivate taste buds and inspire culinary creativity across the globe. As you observe National Peanut Month 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of peanut recipes you can try and celebrate this month.

1. Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

These timeless treats are a favourite for peanut lovers. Combine peanut butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract, then bake until golden brown for irresistibly chewy and nutty cookies.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Thai Peanut Noodles

A flavourful and satisfying dish featuring noodles tossed in a creamy peanut sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, and chilli paste. Top with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and green onions for added crunch and freshness. National Noodle Month 2024 Recipes: From Pad Thai to Japchae, 5 Delicious Dishes To Try in March.

Thai Peanut Noodles (Photo Credits: PxHere)

3. Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Blend together frozen bananas, creamy peanut butter, milk (or a dairy-free alternative), and a touch of honey or maple syrup for a nutritious and indulgent breakfast or snack option. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a handful of spinach for extra flavour and nutrients.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie (Photo Credits: PxHere)

4. African Peanut Stew

This hearty and comforting stew combines peanut butter, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and spinach for a flavourful and nutritious meal. Spiced with cumin, coriander, and chilli powder, it's perfect for chilly days and can be served over rice or with crusty bread for dipping.

African Peanut Stew (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Peanut Tofu Stir-Fry

Create a flavourful and protein-packed stir-fry by marinating tofu cubes in a mixture of peanut butter, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic, then sautéing with colourful vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. Serve over rice or noodles for a complete meal bursting with Asian-inspired flavours.

Peanut Tofu Stir Fry (Photo Credits: Flickr)

These recipes showcase the versatility of peanuts and their ability to enhance both sweet and savoury dishes, making them perfect for any occasion. Enjoy experimenting with these delicious peanut-inspired creations in your kitchen.

Wishing everyone National Peanut Month 2024!

