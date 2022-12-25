National Pumpkin Pie day is observed every year on December 25 with Christmas. It is a day to celebrate the slice that every American loves to keep around their dinner table. Pumpkin pie is a traditional dessert enjoyed during the fall and winter months and a must during Thanksgiving and Christmas. The pumpkin itself is a symbol of harvest. Pumpkin is a very important part of all the celebrations. Be it Halloween or Christmas, pumpkin is eaten in some or the other form, but mostly as a pie. As you celebrate National Pumpkin Pie day, we at LatestLY have compiled an easy recipe for you to make this delicious dessert at home. Pumpkin Spice Health Benefits: Treat Your Health With Vitamins and Minerals As You Enjoy the Fall.

Pumpkin pie is made by mixing the pulp of the pumpkin with eggs, evaporated or sweetened condensed milk and sugar and is flavoured with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. It became a familiar addition to the Thanksgiving dinner in the seventeenth century when pilgrims bought it back to New England. Nowadays, many new Pumpkin pie recipes have evolved. Earlier, it was made simply by stuffing the pumpkin with apples, spices and sugar and then baking it. Pumpkin Spice Latte Step-By-Step Recipe: How To Brew a Perfect Cup of Starbucks Style PSL Easily at Home To Celebrate Fall? Watch Tutorial Video.

Get The Pumpkin Pie Recipe Here

Pumpkin pie has become a common flavour among many products at the grocery store. A variety of products like ice cream, coffee, lattes, cheesecakes, pancakes, candy and even beer are available in the pumpkin pie flavour. Even candles, diffusers and waxes are available in the fragrance of pumpkin pie. However, there is no idea about how National Pumpkin Pie started as a celebration. But why should we think so much when there's an opportunity to enjoy this dish guilt-free? Wishing everyone a Happy National Pumpkin Pie Day 2022!

