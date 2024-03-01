National Sauce Month, celebrated annually in March, is dedicated to honouring the diverse and flavourful world of sauces. From savoury gravies to zesty marinades and rich dipping sauces, this month highlights the essential role that sauces play in enhancing the taste and enjoyment of dishes across cultures. As you observe National Sauce Month 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a list of five famous sauces around the world that you must try during this month. Turkish Cuisine: From Cig Kofte to Shish Kebab, 5 Turkish Dishes That Are Loved Across the Globe!

Whether celebrating classic sauces like marinara and hollandaise or exploring innovative creations from around the globe, National Sauce Month encourages food enthusiasts to savour and appreciate the endless possibilities that sauces bring to the table. It's a time for culinary exploration, experimentation, and appreciation of the artistry behind creating and perfecting these delicious accompaniments to our favourite meals.

1. Marinara Sauce (Italy)

A classic Italian sauce with tomatoes, garlic, herbs like basil and oregano, and sometimes onions and olive oil. Marinara sauce is known for its simplicity and versatility and is commonly used in pasta dishes like spaghetti and pizza.

Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Hollandaise Sauce (France)

A rich and creamy sauce made with egg yolks, butter, lemon juice, and sometimes a dash of cayenne pepper or vinegar. Hollandaise sauce is a staple in French cuisine and is often served with Eggs Benedict, steamed vegetables, or grilled fish.

Eggs Benedict With Hollandaise Sauce (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

3. Soy Sauce (China)

An essential condiment in Chinese cuisine, soy sauce is made from fermented soybeans, wheat, salt, and water. It adds a savoury, salty flavour to dishes and is used as a seasoning or marinade for meats, stir-fries, noodles, and sushi. From General Tso’s Chicken To Stir-Fried Noodles, Must-Try Chinese Cuisines That You Must Cook.

Dumplings Served With Soy Sauce (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chimichurri Sauce (Argentina)

A vibrant green sauce made with fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. Chimichurri sauce is commonly served with grilled meats such as steak, chicken, or chorizo in Argentine cuisine, adding a burst of flavour and freshness.

Shrimps with Chimichurri Sauce on the side (Photo Credits: Needpix)

5. Salsa Verde (Mexico)

A tangy and slightly spicy sauce made with tomatillos, green chilies, onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice. Salsa Verde is a versatile condiment used in Mexican cuisine, often served alongside tacos, enchiladas, grilled meats, or as a dip for tortilla chips.

Enchiladas with Salsa Verde Sauce (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These five famous sauces from around the world represent just a glimpse into the rich tapestry of global culinary traditions. Whether it's the comforting simplicity of marinara, the indulgent richness of hollandaise, the umami depth of soy sauce, the zesty freshness of chimichurri, or the vibrant flavours of salsa Verde, sauces play a pivotal role in elevating dishes and delighting taste buds across cultures. So, the next time you're in the kitchen or dining out, take a moment to appreciate the magic of these beloved sauces and the culinary heritage they embody.

Happy National Sauce Month 2024!

