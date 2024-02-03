Noodles are the champions when it comes to simple but tasty meals. In a jiffy, you can easily turn a bowl of noodles into a delicious feast. Whether you are looking for a warm and comforting bowl of noodle soup or an exciting plate packed with flavours, these popular Asian noodle dishes will surely add a slurp to every bite. Join us as we go on a flavourful ride through Asia to savour the best noodle dishes in Asia. Don’t just eat these noodles; let them take you on a journey that will leave your taste buds asking for more. Biryanis of India: From Lucknowi Biryani to Hyderabadi Biryani, Here Are 7 Biryanis That Will Definitely Make Your Tastebuds Sing (Watch Recipe Videos).

1. Japchae (South Korea)

Japchae, literally meaning mixed vegetables, is a popular South Korean noodle dish. It is made with sweet potato starch noodles, also known as glass noodles. Mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, green onions, and spinach are cooked separately and added to the preparation. The meat is also cooked separately. All these ingredients are tossed in a soy, sesame oil sauce, garlic, pepper, salt, and sugar. Japchae has many textures, like chewy, crunchy, and tender. It screams of Korean awesomeness! Noodles vs Spaghetti: From Preparation to Serving, List of Differences Between Spaghetti and Noodles.

Japchae (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Common)

2. Chicken Pad Thai (Thailand)

The chicken Pad Thai is a quintessential Thai noodle dish. It is an amazing mix of sweet, savoury, and tangy flavours. Making it a true party of flavours in your mouth. Stir-fried rice noodles are tossed with succulent chicken, bean sprouts, and crunchy peanuts. The dish's signature taste comes from the unique blend of tamarind paste, fish sauce, and chili. The Pad Thai noodle dish truly captures the essence of Thai cuisine in every bite.

Chicken Pad Thai (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Tempura Udon (Japan)

Tempura Udon is one of the most popular noodle soup recipes in Japan. Yes, there are many noodle soup dishes out there, but this dish is a game-changer. Once you have tasted this recipe, you will never go back. Thick wheat noodles are dipped in umami broth. This is then topped with crunchy prawn tempura, fish cake, chopped shallots, and scallions. The recipe requires very few ingredients, and it can be prepared and made very easily and quickly.

Tempura Udon (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Lo Mein (China)

Lo Mein means scooped noodles, referring to the action of scooping the noodles when stir-frying them in a wok. What happens when you mix together silky Chinese egg noodles with savoury soy sauce, sesame oil sauce, and oyster sauce and then toss them together with meat and vegetables like crisp bok choy, bell peppers, broccoli, and spices like garlic and ginger? You get a tasty noodle dish that has stir-fried goodness. Give the Lo Mein a try. You will never be disappointed.

Lo Mein (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Mee Goreng (Indonesia)

Indonesia’s Mee Goreng or Mie Goreng noodles are a delicious stir-fried noodle dish. First, the noodles are boiled until tender. Prawns, chicken, and crunchy veggies are stir-fried. To this, sweet soy sauce, garlic, and spices are added and tossed until the flavours mix together. This is then added to the cooked noodles. Fresh herbs and a squeeze of lime are added for a burst of freshness. The result? A delicious crispy-crunch show-stopping noodle dish. From General Tso’s Chicken To Stir Fried Noodles, Must-Try Chinese Cuisines That You Must Cook (Watch Videos).

Mee Goreng (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Whether you plan on savouring the delicate vibes of Japanese Tempura Udon, digging the spicy kick of Thailand’s Pad Thai, or just enjoying the cosy goodness of Chinese Lo Mein, every recipe type has its own story and tradition. Try these Asian noodle dishes for a mix of yummy flavours and cultural differences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).