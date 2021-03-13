Pi Day is annually celebrated on March 14, 2021. This event is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) and it is observed on this day. 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. Two Pi Day, also known as Tau Day for the mathematical constant Tau, is observed on June 28 every year. Pi Day gives an opportunity to maths enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about mathematics and also eat pie. In order to make your Pi Day 2021 more interesting, we bring you five best pie recipes in this article.

Pi Day 2021 is mostly celebrated by discussing the significance of the number π, due to a pun based on the words "pi" and "pie" being homophones in English. In 1988, the earliest known celebration of Pi Day was organised by Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium, where Shaw worked as a physicist. On March 12, 2009, the US House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution recognising March 14, 2009, as National Pi Day. In the year 2015, Pi Day was celebrated as 'Super Pi Day' as the date, written as 3/14/15, had special significance and at 9:26:53 on that day, the date and time together represented the first 10 digits of π. Now let us take a look at some pie recipes.

Five Delicious Pie Recipes

1. Caramel Cream Pie

2. Chocolate Pie

3. Apple Pie

4. Peanut Butter Pie

5. Cherry Berry Pie

On Pi Day 2021, you should indeed try one of the above pies with your family and loved ones. We wish you all a very Happy Pi Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).