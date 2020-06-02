Poha For Healthy Breakfast; Here’s Why Should Eat This Indian Dish As Your Morning Meal For Good Health (Watch Recipe Video)

Poha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Most of us ignore the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You should eat breakfast like a king to kickstart the day in a healthy manner. Not only will it keep you active throughout the day but will also keep your metabolic right high. One popular Indian breakfast dish is poha, which can enrich your body with vital nutrients. Let's take a look at why poha is the perfect breakfast and ideal dish to be included in the morning meal. Yummy Breakfast for Weight Loss? From Ragi Dosa to Daliya, Here Are Five Delicious Morning Meal Recipes for Good Health (Watch Videos)

Poha is not only filling and light on the stomach, but it is also a good probiotic. It is cooked along with a number of vegetables like peas, onions, coriander and even crunchy peanuts that makes it highly nutritious. Poha also has potatoes as one of its ingredients and tastes yummy with chutney. This dish is topped with crunchy and bright yellow sev.

How Poha is Healthy For Breakfast

Poha is rich in fibre that promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream. Therefore, this Indian breakfast can be ideal for diabetes patients. The dried paddy use in poha has undergone fermentation that helps retain the microbial flora from the partially digested carbs and proteins, which is healthy for the gut. Also, poha comprises of healthy carbohydrates which can provide the body with immense energy. Poha is good for digestion and helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer time.

Easy Poha Recipe

Poha can be made healthier by preparing it with coconut oil or olive oil. You can add to the protein content of the dish by including some soya chunks.

