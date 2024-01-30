If you have ever watched Vanderpump Rules, you have likely had the urge to whip up the pumptini cocktail. Named after the show’s queen herself, Lisa Vanderpump, this cocktail is said to be her favourite drink, and rumour has it that she made it herself! If you’re looking for a cocktail with a twist to serve at your parties, the pumptini is the perfect pink drink. It is not your regular cocktail. It is a vibe! It is supposed to be the go-to drink for Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence. When you have Lisa and JLaw’s stamp of approval, you know you are onto something good. The drink works well for a summer bash or if you plan on having your pals over to binge-watch Vanderpump Rules. You can have the pumptini shaken or stirred. Cheers and bottoms up to your plans! Bloody Mary Day: Easy Homemade Bloody Mary Recipe to Enjoy This Amazing Cocktail Drink (Watch Video).

Pumptini Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

4 raspberries

2 ounces of vodka

3/4 ounce of grapefruit juice

3/4 ounce of orange liqueur

3/4 ounce of simple syrup

3/4 ounce of lime juice

Lime wedges or raspberries for garnish

Ice

Steps:

First, grab a cocktail shaker and a whisk. Then take the raspberries and the simple syrup and muddle them in the shaker. Next, add the orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, vodka, lime juice, and ice. Shake the ingredients. Strain the cocktail into a glass. Top it with the raspberry and simple syrup mix. Add extra raspberries or a lime wedge for garnish. Add sugar around the rim of the glass to finish.

This drink perfectly captures the Vanderpump Rules glam vibe. The easy DIY recipe will not only make you look like a cocktail wizard, but it will also add a glam factor to your get-togethers and parties. So go grab your pals, raise a toast, and say cheers to the Pumptini!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).