Happy Rakshabandhan! The special festival that celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. But how can any Indian festival be complete without Indian sweets? The Raksha Bandhan thali is incomplete without desi mithaiyaan, am I right or am I right? Well, we are amid the coronavirus pandemic and although you can get sweets delivered at home, you can easily make sweets on your own! You will know exactly what goes into it and it will be untouched by others. For safety purposes and convenience, you might want to make sweets at home this Raksha Bandhan and if you are looking for recipes, we have your back with some amazing ones! Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Chanting Holy Mantra While Tying Rakhi to Applying Mehendi for Brother's Long Life, Auspicious Rituals That Brings in Harmony and Good luck.

Gulab Jamun

Who doesn't want a bowl of soft and hot gulab jamuns? The classic Gulab Jamun is easy to prepare and extremely delicious. If you are fond of Gulab Jamun lover, you can make them at home following some these easy steps.

How To Make Gulab Jamun At Home (Watch Video):

Rasmalai

All you need is some fresh chhena, sugar and nuts. You can easily make this Indian delicacy at home. So for everyone with a sweet tooth, let's make Rasmalai today. Here's an easy recipe to make Rasmalai at home:

How To Make Rasmalai At Home (Watch Video):

Anjeer Barfi

Why go for normal barfi when you can try the special Anjeer barfi? This popular sweet, if made carefully can also be healthy. Here's a simple recipe to prepare this amazing sweet dish.

How to Make Anjeer Barfi (Watch Video):

Traditionally, on this day, sisters do not eat anything until they have tied Rakhi to their brothers. On the day of Rakshabandhan, sisters pray for their brothers and also make a holy pledge to protect them. The tradition of tying Raksha Sutras has been going on since ancient times and it has become more fun now. According to the legend, once the war broke out between the gods and the asuras and on the day of this holy festival raksha sutra was tied. On this day you must take your morning bath and decorate the arti plate of puja in which roli, sandalwood, akshat, sweets (assuming the ones you make) and flowers are put together.

