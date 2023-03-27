Just like every other Indian festival, Ram Navami also comes with some delicious food. Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Ram Navami 2023 will be observed on March 30 (Thursday). It is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navratri, a popular nine-day-long Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Lord Rama was born on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. Rama is one of the most revered Hindu deities, and his birthday calls for wide celebrations. People prepare delicious and tempting food, making this festival worth the wait every year. As you celebrate Ram Navami 2023, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that are a must on this auspicious Hindu festival. Ram Navami 2023 Special Bhog Recipes: From Kalakand to Kaju Barfi, List of Sweet Dishes That Can Be Offered As Prasad to Lord Rama.

1. Kale Chane

With the end of Navratri, many people crave the kala chana made with dry spices. Made with flavourful Indian spices, kale chane is prepared in almost every household on Ram Navmi.

2. Aloo Tamatar Curry

This is a tasty, easy and common dish made during the fasting days in India. It is prepared with potatoes and tomato gravy, which is quite tangy and gives an amazing taste to the dish. It can be served with puri, parantha or roti. Happy Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status To Send to Family and Friends.

3. Sooji ka Halwa

Sweets are a must for every celebratory occasion in India. A generous amount of dry fruits and ghee are all you need to give this dish a heavenly taste. It is another quick, easy and delicious dish that must be on your Ram Navami menu.

4. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is one of the most commonly made dishes on Hindu fasting festivals. It will easily satisfy your taste buds and is quite easy to make.

5. Sabudana Kheer

The festival of Ram Navami is incomplete without having Sabudana Kheer. It tastes amazing when chilled and is one of the best desserts to be served post-dinner. How to Make Delicious and Vrat-Friendly Sabudana Kheer?

All the food made on Ram Navami is cooked without onions and garlic and tastes amazing. Wishing everyone a Happy Ram Navami 2023!

