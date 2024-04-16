Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is one of the most worshipped deities in Hinduism. The festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the bright half of the lunar cycle of Chaitra, which falls in March or April, the first month of the Hindu calendar. During the festival, devotees visit temples, pray, read spiritual books, and sing devotional songs. One of the essential rituals of the festival involves preparing and offering 'Prasad' (a sacred food). The traditional prasad usually includes 'Kala Chana,' 'Puri', and 'Halwa.' People prepare various 'Prasad' items to add flavour and variety to Ram Navami's festivities. Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 17, i.e., Wednesday. If you, too, are planning to plate up some scrumptious 'Bhog' dishes for the day, here’s a collection of recipe videos of famous sweets or mithais like coconut ladoo, suji halwa, rice pudding, and so much more for you to try on this happy festival. Ram Navami 2024: 1,11,111 kg Laddus To Be Sent to Ram Temple in Ayodhya As Prasad.

1. Coconut Laddoo

Laddoo, or laddu, is a delectable treat made with coconut, dry fruits, and khoya. It is mentioned that laddoo always finds its way into our hearts and stomachs, regardless of whether there is a festive season. Here is a recipe for the perfect coconut laddoo.

2. Sooji Halwa

One of the most popular desserts made in almost every North Indian house on Ram Navami is Sooji ka Halwa, or semolina porridge. It is a cake-like mixture made by toasting semolina in ghee or oil and adding a sweetener like sugar syrup, honey or even jaggery powder. Here is the perfect recipe for Suji or Sooji ka Halwa.

3. Rice Kheer

Rice kheer is a delicious dish with different variations depending on the preferred taste and region. The main ingredients are milk and rice and they are garnished with dry fruits like chopped almonds, cashews and raisins. This dish is ideal for Ram Navami celebrations.

4. Kaju Katli (Kaju Barfi)

This dessert is one of the yummiest sweets you will ever taste, and its main ingredient is cashew nuts or kaju. The cashew nuts are roasted and ground into a fine powder using a blender to make this delicious treat. The powdered cashew is then mixed with sugar syrup and kneaded to form the perfect consistency. The mixture is spread evenly on a plate, cooled, hardened, and cut into diamond-shaped pieces for serving. Kaju Barfi is an irresistible sweet you can never have enough of.

5. Motichoor Ke Ladoo

Motichoor ladoo is a popular Indian sweet dish made with tiny balls of fried gram flour batter soaked in sugar syrup and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. The name 'motichoor' translates to 'pearl crumbs' in Hindi, referring to the boondi's resemblance to tiny pearls.

During Ram Navami, these unique sweet dishes are prepared at temples and at home. These dishes are typical of spring and are offered to the Hindu god during puja rituals such as prasad or bhog. Later, they are distributed among the devotees. The Hindu community celebrates the festival with much joy and enthusiasm worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).