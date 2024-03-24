Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and communal solidarity for Muslims worldwide. Observed through fasting from dawn until sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs, focusing instead on prayer, charity, and self-discipline. Iftar meals often feature a variety of traditional dishes and snacks, reflecting diverse cultural influences and local culinary traditions, serving as a time of joy, connection, and spiritual nourishment during this sacred month. As you observe Ramadan 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of 5 traditionally eaten foods for Iftar. From Salads to Soup, Recipes to Lose Weight During Ramzan.

Dates: Dates are traditionally eaten first to break the fast, following the Sunnah (traditions) of the Prophet Muhammad. They provide a quick source of natural sugar, helping replenish energy levels after fasting. Why Do Muslims Break Their Fast By Eating Dates? Know the Importance of Medjool Dates During Iftar.

Soup: Many cultures have their own traditional soups served during iftar. These soups are often light and hydrating, providing nourishment without overwhelming the stomach after fasting. Examples include lentil soup, chicken soup, or vegetable broth.

Samosas: Samosas are triangular-shaped pastries filled with spiced meat, vegetables, or lentils and deep-fried until crispy. Due to their satisfying crunch and flavourful fillings, they are a popular iftar snack in many parts of the world.

Fruit Chaat: Fruit chaat is a refreshing and nutritious dish made from a mixture of seasonal fruits such as mangoes, apples, bananas, and oranges, tossed with spices, lemon juice, and sometimes yoghurt. It provides a burst of vitamins and hydration after a day of fasting.

Kebabs: Kebabs, such as seekh kebabs (spiced minced meat grilled on skewers) or shami kebabs (ground meat patties), are commonly served during iftar. They are flavourful and protein-rich, making them a satisfying addition to the meal.

These foods are enjoyed across various cultures and regions during iftar, bringing families and communities together to break their fast and celebrate the blessings of Ramadan. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak 2024!

