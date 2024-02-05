Basant Panchami, celebrated in late January or early February, marks the onset of the spring season in India. Revered as a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and arts, the day holds cultural significance. Basant Panchami 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, February 14. As you celebrate Basant Panchami 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of 5 yellow dishes you must consume during the Saraswati Puja.

Partaking in yellow dishes on Basant Panchami, particularly during Saraswati Puja, adds a delightful and symbolic touch to the celebration. The colour yellow, representing the vibrancy of the harvest and the onset of spring, takes centre stage in various culinary creations. From saffron-infused rice to the golden glow of Besan Ladoo and the tropical richness of Mango Kesari, each dish not only tantalises the taste buds but also pays homage to the auspicious and radiant hue associated with the festival.

1. Saffron Rice

Enhance the festive spirit with a delightful saffron-infused rice dish. The aromatic saffron not only adds a beautiful golden hue but also complements the auspicious colour of yellow associated with Basant Panchami.

2. Kesar Halwa

Kesar Halwa or saffron-infused semolina pudding is a good choice to prepare as prasad for the puja day. Prepare a luscious semolina pudding infused with saffron (kesar). Garnish it with chopped nuts for added richness and visual appeal. This sweet dish is indeed a perfect offering during Saraswati Puja.

3. Besan Ladoo

Craft these traditional sweet treats made from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, and sugar. Mold them into round ladoos, creating a delightful and auspicious yellow dessert for the occasion.

4. Haldi Doodh

Offer a warm and comforting beverage by preparing turmeric milk, known for its health benefits. Add a touch of sweetness with honey or sugar, creating a soothing drink in line with the yellow theme.

5. Mango Kesari

Celebrate the fruity essence of yellow with Mango Kesari, a semolina-based dessert infused with the tropical flavour of mangoes. This dish not only incorporates the festive colour but also adds a delightful twist to traditional sweets.

These yellow-themed dishes not only add a touch of vibrancy to the Saraswati Puja celebration on Basant Panchami but also symbolise the auspiciousness and beauty associated with the colour yellow during this festive occasion.

Wishing everyone a Happy Basant Panchami 2024!

