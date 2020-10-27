Say yes to all the festivities coming our way. As Navratri comes to an end, devotees wait excitedly for Sharad Purnima that is also known as Kojagiri Purnima, 'Maharas', 'Raas Purnima' 'Maha Raas Leela', 'Kaumudi Vrat' and 'Kumar Purnima'. The full moon holds a special and mysterious significance amongst the Hindus. You may have heard of the Sharad Purnima kheer(rice pudding) today we will talk about why this kheer is so auspicious, having immense benefits and about the mystery that surrounds it. It is believed that on this full moon day earth experiences the rain of nectar and to get the taste this nectar, Sharad Purnima Kheer is made on the night and kept in the light of the moon.

Let us know the method of making Sharad Purnima Kheer, its significance and telltale benefits. If you are wondering when is Purnima celebrated that it is done on the date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is called Sharad Purnima or Ashwin Purnima aka October, 30 2020. The full moon is also called Kojagari Purnima and it is said that Maa Lakshmi comes to your house if worshipped along with Lord Vishnu on this full moon day. This time this full moon is on 30 October 2020. It is also said that on this day Mother Lakshmi roams the earth at night. Hence it has been named as Kojagari Purnima. Amritvarsha aka the supposed rain of nectar also known as Amrit(something that makes you live forever) occurs. In the Bengali community, a special statue of Goddess Lakshmi is installed and worshipped at the place of Durga Puja on the day of Kojagari Lokkhi Puja.

Sharad Purnima Date And Shubh Muhurat:

Sharad Purnima date starts - 05th of October, 45 minutes

Sharad Purnima date ends - 31 October at 08:18

Recipe for Sharad Purnima Kheer

1. Pour milk in a thick bottomed vessel and cook it till it reduces to a quarter.

2. After the milk remains three fourth, add rice according to the amount of milk.

3. Keep stirring this mixture with a ladle until the rice is cooked.

4. Once the rice is cooked well, add sugar as needed.

5. After some time add cardamom powder and dry fruits in the kheer.

6. Stir the kheer for 5 more minutes and then turn off the gas.

Significance of eating Sharad Purnima Kheer

This full moon day of Ashwin month is of religious importance. It is believed that Devraj Indra, sitting on Airavat on Sharad Purnima night, comes to Earth with Mahalakshmi and see who is awake. One who is awake and remembering them, gets the blessings of Lakshmi and Indra. All beings with Sri Krishna and Radha eagerly wait for Sharad Purnima. What gods, what humans, animals and birds, all are dancing together on this occasion, sweet music is playing. Chandra Dev satisfies all the worlds on this night with full 16 arts. There is a secret rule in the sky. 27 Nakshatras are his wives - Rohini, Kritika perform their musical dances throughout the night. Root-conscious, all of them are charmed.

Benefits of eating Sharad Purnima Kheer

1. It is believed that Sharad Purnima Kheer is said to be extremely beneficial for asthma patients.

2. Along with asthma patients, Sharad Purnima Kheer is also said to be good for people suffering from skin diseases. It is believed that if any person has a skin disease, then he should eat kheer kept in the open sky on this day.

3. This Kheer also benefits people suffering from eye-related diseases. There is also a belief that the moon of Sharad Purnima is very bright, that's why people with low eyesight should keep looking at this moon. Because it improves eyesight. With this, it is believed that a thread should be put 100 times in the needle to increase the eyesight in the moonlight of this night.

4. Along with providing benefits in eyes, asthma and skin diseases, the moon and kheer of Sharad Purnima is also very beneficial for heart patients and lung patients.

