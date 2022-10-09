After winding up the Navratri celebrations, people celebrate Sharad Purnima, which is said to be one of the most famous Purnima in the Hindu calendar. It is believed to be the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all 16 Kalas, whose combination creates a perfect human personality. The moon is worshipped on this day and it is also called Kojagiri Purnima when people keep an important fast called the Kojagara Vrata to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Indra. As it is believed that the rays of the moon drip nectar on Sharad Purnima, it is a Hindu tradition to prepare a rice kheer, a famous sweet Indian dish made of rice, cow milk and sugar, which is left in the moonlight for the whole night to draw out the nectar from the moon. For Sharad Purnima 2022, you can learn all about the rituals, significance, rice kheer recipe and the benefits of consuming this kheer kept in the moonlight. Gamha Purnima or Rakhi Purnima 2022 in Odisha: Know Date and Significance of the Festival To Strengthen the Loving Bond Between Brothers and Sisters.

This day is also called Ashwin Poornima or Raas Purnima. Some people also perform the Shodashopachara Puja on this day. After the day-long Purnima fast, 108 lamps are lit during the night and incense sticks and flowers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Indra. Sharad Purnima 2022 will fall on October 9, Sunday and since it is believed that Devi Lakshmi was born on this day, fasting is considered highly auspicious and it is believed that many disasters can be avoided on Kojagiri Purnima. Maa Lakshmi is said to roam the earth at night and bless all the devotees who worship her and Lord Vishnu.

Sharad Purnima Kheer Recipe

In a vessel, boil the milk till it thickens and reduces to a quarter.

Add around half a cup of washed rice. Please note that the size of the rice will grow as it softens.

Keep stirring this mixture with a ladle until the rice is cooked.

Once the rice is cooked well, add sugar as per taste.

After some time, add cardamom powder and dry fruits in the kheer according to taste as well.

Stir the kheer for 5 more minutes and then turn off the gas.

Watch This Video For Sharad Purnima Kheer Recipe

Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day and it holds religious significance as it is believed that on this day, the rays of the moon drip nectar and Lord Indra and Goddess Lakshmi come to bless their devotees at night and check up on who all are awake. Rice kheer is therefore kept out at night to take in the rays of the moon to truly take advantage of the divine phenomenon. Legends believe that the Sharad Purnima kheer helps in healing asthma patients and people suffering from skin and eye-related diseases. While there is no scientific backing, this is believed by many people. This kheer is said to be all things pure and is even believed to bring a lot of good luck and prosperity in people’s lives.

