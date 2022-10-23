With Diwali comes various pre-celebrations and preparations that are both fun-filled and food-filled! And with food comes all the worries as traditional sweets and snacks take up the festive routine when people often come up with an excuse of letting them eat because "It's Diwali!" Now, that's true! But how about having some healthy dessert options that can be the perfect substitute for sugar-dunked sweets? We can convince you by presenting some sugar-free dessert options that can fit into your festive diet without compromising your health! Be it the signature besan ladoo or the mouth-watering moong dal ka halwa, get ideas to prepare these traditional sweets with no sugar but their perfect substitutes that can keep you healthy this festive season. Get delicious sugar-free dessert options for Diwali 2022, which will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. Keep these sweets and mithai options ready for all the diabetic, health-conscious or concerned guests who are all set to grace your Deepavali celebration this year. Diwali 2022 Faral List: From Shakkar Pare to Chakli, Easy and Delicious Recipes of Items From the Maharashtrian Festive Breakfast To Prepare for Deepavali (Watch Videos)

Mixed Fruit Shrikhand

Be the guilt-free version of yourself by indulging in the delicacy that's prepared with milk, saffron, and a couple of seasonal fruit options such as pears, strawberries, grapes, etc. Instead of sugar, you can use honey or any other available sugar substitute.

Moong Dal Halwa

Keep it healthy by preparing your favourite moong dal halwa to greet the winter season with something sweet! Add some dry fruits and jaggery to enjoy the fulfilling sweet while leaving all the worries behind!

No-Sugar Besan Ladoo

Jaggery can be the best sugar substitute if you're using it for cooking desi sweets with all pure Indian ingredients. Satisfy your sweet tooth by preparing Besan Ke Ladoo with gram flour, jaggery, milk and some dry fruits for extra flavour.

Coconut Ladoo

Why worry when you're not in a hurry? We know there's a lot to do on Diwali, so we got you a quick option to replace your authentic sugary sweet with something as healthy and light as a coconut. The dry fruits and coconut powder are enough to make you drool, but if you prefer more sweetness, add some jaggery, and you're all set!

Mysore Pak

A proper mithai lover would never say no to the Mysore Pak, right? This Diwali, keep yourself fulfilled with the sugar-free, gud (jaggery) Mysore Pak that is made with gram flour, ghee and jaggery! Diwali 2022 Gulab Jamun Recipe: Learn How To Make This Popular and Favourite Sweet Dish To Serve Your Guests This Deepavali (Watch Videos)

Say Hi to Diwali and Bye-bye to worries! Try these sugar-free desserts to put a sweet end to your festive season by keeping it all healthy and stress-free.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

