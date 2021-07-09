Almost all foods are packed with essential nutrients that aid our well-being. However, there are certain foods assigned to a particular season that contain a plethora of nutritional values that is quite honestly unparalleled when compared to other non-seasonal foods. The food that is adherent to a particular season is fresh, natural and tout copious benefits since they are not artificially grown out of season. For instance, summer foods are all about beating the heat to keeping yourself hydrated so the energy levels are always on high. Summer is a time for outdoor picnics and activities in the midst of scorching heat and humidity. This usually leads to rapid dehydration. So it's ideal to pack foods in your diet that is quite refreshing and light. While the idea of eating healthy is always a perennial thought in our minds, sometimes we might just fall off the healthy wagon and indulge in crumbly cookies and crunchy fries that satiates every food craving. However, you don't have to go feeling bereft about going facedown on a delicious burger. Add these healthy summer food to your diet. Here are Five Healthy Summer Foods to try out during hot weather.

Melon

Melons are quite high in water content that helps in the hydration department. Watermelon tout the benefits of lycopene, which avoids damage to the skin. Its water content also keeps you full so that you wouldn't indulge in unhealthy foods.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is touted for its diuretic benefits that help your body get rid of extra fluid and salt. It's especially good to consume them during hot weather since it also has high water content and will keep you hydrated and refreshed throughout the day. Add them to a fruit salad and you will be quite pleased with the results.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes have potassium, vitamins B and E, which are known to lower blood pressure. They also pack a healthy punch of lycopene that protects the skin from UV damage and as an extension your skin from any damage from the sun. From Double Cleansing to Using SPF In Your Daily Regime, Here's How You Take Care of Your Skin in Summer

BlackBerries

A rich source of potassium, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and E blackberry plethora of nutritional benefits, aid in the production of cells that prevents your skin from rapid ageing. It also has plenty of antioxidants to further protects your skin from damage. They are also quite delicious and will go great with yoghurt, smoother or a plain old fruit salad.

Nectarines

Nectarines pack a healthy dose of dietary fibre and are rich in vitamin A that helps maintain a healthy immune system. They also protect your skin and eyesight from damage. Additionally, the sweetness keeps you cook and satiated during hot weather.

The summer season is a great time to buy fresh produce that ranges from melons, peaches and mangoes, that can't be found in other seasons. So go visit your local market to purchase these healthy foods and have a great summer.

