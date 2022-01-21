Tripura was formed on January 21, 1972, and since then every year this day is observed as the Tripura Foundation Day. This day marks the formation of the northeastern state. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

The people of Tripura are mostly non-vegetarians and therefore the main courses are generally prepared with meat in addition to vegetables. As you celebrate Tripura Foundation Day, we at LatestLY, have curated some delicious recipes of Tripuri cuisine that you just cannot miss on this day.

Mui Borok

Mui Borok is the traditional Tripuri cuisine. It is made with a staple ingredient called Berma. Berma is a bit salty, and little spicy dried and fermented fish cooked without oil and is extremely healthy.

Wahan Mosdeng

Wahan Mosdeng is a traditional dish of Tripura made with pork, coriander leaves and onions. The local spices and green chilli add a delicious taste to the dish.

Mosdeng Serma

Mosdeng Serma is a tomato chutney made with Berma. The addition of red chilli and garlic makes this chutney spicy and tangy which helps enhancing the flavours of dishes it is added to.

Panch Phoron Tarkari

Panch Phoron Tarkari is made with vegetables like brinjal, pumpkins, potatoes, red chillies, bay leaves, green chilli and turmeric powder. It is a dish combined with five spices and is served with puri or parantha.

Chuak

The traditional rice beer of Tripura is known as Chuak. It is basically served on special occasions and festivals of Tripura and is one of the safest alcohol drinks on the world.

Tripura is famous for its non-vegetarian cuisine and local spices. The Tripuri cuisine is more than enough to make you fall in love with the state. Wishing everyone Happy Tripura Foundation Day 2022!

