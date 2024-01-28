Uttar Pradesh is famous for many things, including its history and religious legacy. But it is also famous for its diverse and mouth-watering food. It wears the crown for having some of the best sweet dishes in India. Many popular desserts and sweets that we savour have originated in Uttar Pradesh. The desserts here are steeped in tradition and ooze flavour. From the balushahi to the nimish and from the agra petha to the rabri, when visiting the state, these sweets and desserts are a must-try. Famous Hindu Temples in Uttar Pradesh, Timings and How To Reach: From Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Banke Bihari Temple, 5 Must-Visit Temples in UP.

Make sure to try these dishes the next time you're visiting the state.

Balushahi

Balushahi is a deep-fried sweet that is known for being flaky and crusty on the outside but incredibly moist and tender on the inside. The sweet is made using maida (all-purpose flour), loads of ghee, and yoghurt, and is shaped like a doughnut. It is then fried until it turns golden brown and is sugar-coated. The balushahi is an absolute delight to the taste buds.

Balushahi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Nimish or Makhan Malai

The Nimish, or makhan malai, or makhan malaiyo, as it is called by locals, is a dessert that originated in Lucknow. Its roots trace back to the times of the Nawabs. The light and creamy dessert is made with cream, milk, sugar, saffron, and a variety of nuts. The ingredients are whipped until they're fluffy and foamy. The dessert is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Nimish or Makhan Malai (Photo Credits: Wallpaperflare)

Agra Petha

Hailing from the land of the iconic Taj Mahal, the Agra petha is a famous sweet of Uttar Pradesh. It is also known as the winter melon. The sweet is made of ash gourd and sugar and is translucent. It resembles candy and has a very grainy texture. It comes in different flavours, like kesar (saffron), plain sugar, and various others. One bite into this sweet sensation, and it will melt in your mouth.

Petha (Photo Credits: Tarla Dalal Facebook Page)

Malai ki Gilori

Lucknow has a best-kept secret: the malai ki gilori dessert. This rich and decadent dessert is whipped up using milk, khoya, and various dry fruits. The sweet is stuffed with dry fruits and has a silver coating, which adds to its richness. The malai ki gilori resembles a paan because of its triangular shape. Every bite of this sweet is indulgent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasta Food Blogger (@sastafoodblogger)

Rabri

Rabri, a thick and creamy dessert, is a popular after-lunch or dinner treat. The sweet dish is made by thickening milk over low heat for hours until it reaches a rich, velvety consistency. It is then seasoned with cardamom and saffron and served with nuts. Rabri can be served on its own or with other sweets like malpua or jalebi.

Rabri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Enjoy the delicious and unique sweets and desserts of Uttar Pradesh that are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

