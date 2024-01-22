Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day commemorates the creation of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. This day holds historical significance as it marks the establishment of the state following the reorganisation of Indian states on the basis of linguistic and cultural factors. As you celebrate Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a list of 5 traditional foods of Uttar Pradesh that you must enjoy on this day. Galouti Kebab to Bedmi Puri, Food Items From UP You Just Have To Eat Once.

On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, revellers embrace the celebration by indulging in the rich tapestry of traditional food that encapsulates the state's culinary heritage. Aromatic dishes such as kebabs, biryanis, chaats, and sweets like jalebi and imarti take centre stage, reflecting the diverse and delectable flavours that Uttar Pradesh has to offer. Families and communities come together to share meals, reinforcing the sense of cultural identity and unity. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: From Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Taj Mahal, 5 Must-Visit Places When in UP.

1. Galouti Kebab

Originating from Lucknow, Tunday Ke Kebab is renowned for its succulent kebabs, particularly the Galouti Kebab, which are minced meat patties infused with aromatic spices.

Galouti Kebab (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Awadhi Biryani

The Awadhi style of biryani, popularised in Lucknow, is characterised by fragrant basmati rice, tender meat (often goat or chicken), and a blend of aromatic spices, creating a flavourful and aromatic rice dish.

Awadhi Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Pani Puri (Golgappa)

A beloved street food across India, Pani Puri in Uttar Pradesh is known for its tangy and spicy water, coupled with a filling made of mashed potatoes, sprouts, and tamarind chutney, encapsulated in crisp puris.

Pani Puri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Aloo Tikki

A popular street food and snack, Aloo Tikki consists of spiced and mashed potatoes formed into patties, shallow-fried until golden brown. It is often served with chutneys and yoghurt, making it a delightful and savoury treat.

Aloo Tikki (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Shahi Tukda

A decadent dessert that originated in the Mughal kitchens, Shahi Tukda features deep-fried bread slices soaked in sugar syrup, topped with thickened and sweetened milk, garnished with nuts, and flavoured with cardamom, creating a rich and indulgent sweet dish.

Shahi Tukda (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These traditional foods not only showcase the culinary richness of Uttar Pradesh but also add a delicious dimension to the festivities on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

Wishing everyone a Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024!

