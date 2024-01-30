Thinking about gifting your special someone with the usual box of candies or cookies this Valentine's Day? Consider shifting away from the conventional and adding a personal touch instead. Swap the store-bought candies for a homemade Valentine's Day candy salad recipe. It is a surefire way to leave a lasting impression on your special someone. This recipe is so indulgent that even Cupid himself wouldn't resist! Don't worry if cooking is not your forte; this simple yet impressive recipe is very easy to whip up. Give it a try and watch as you turn into a MasterChef for your special someone this Valentine's Day! Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes: From Marry Me Chicken to Mushroom Ravioli, 5 Delicious Recipes for a Romantic Dinner Date.

Valentine’s Day Candy Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

Haribo be mine mix Sweet tarts conversations hearts Twizzlers hearts Starburst conversation hearts Jolly Rancher jelly hearts Brach’s jelly hearts Haribo sweet and sour hearts Sour patch kids message hearts Trolli sour brite knockout hearts in very berry Blow pop minis Trolli sour brite hearts Sweet tarts ropes twisted in valentine’s punch cut into bite-sized pieces Sour patch kids’ sour hearts Swedish fish hearts, sour punch bites in rad reds Nerds gummy clusters valentine, haribo gold bears Lifesaver gummies in x’s and o’s Brach’s cherry hearts, sour patch kids’ hearts

Mix all these candies together in a bowl. While this particular combination of candies looks and tastes amazing together, you can always add your own favourites and mix them up. To add an extra layer of sweetness, top it up with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Voila! You should have a colourful, heart-filled Valentine’s Day candy salad. It is the perfect dessert. What’s more? The recipe can be used as an amazing centrepiece. Valentine Week 2024: Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine's Day, Know About the Seven Days of Embracing and Celebrating Love.

This one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day candy salad recipe will be unforgettable and a unique way for you and your loved one to celebrate the special day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).