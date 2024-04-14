Vishu 2024 is here! Vishu, the Kerala New Year, is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the South Indian state. This year, Vishu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday. Vishu is the start of a new year, according to the Malayalam calendar. It happens on the first day of Medam month, usually in mid-April. The customs and rituals of Vishu show the rich culture of Kerala. On the morning of Vishu, people wake up up early to see ‘Vishukkani.’ It's a special setup with items like rice, fruits, flowers, gold coins, and idols in front of a mirror. This is believed to bring good luck for the whole year. Also, many homes light lamps or candles to show light winning over darkness. But one big part of Vishu is the food. People love eating special dishes like ‘Vishu kanji’ (rice porridge) and ‘Vishu katta’ (a sweet made from rice flour). Families and friends come together to enjoy Vishu Sadya, a lavish meal with a variety of sweet, savoury, and tangy foods. Puthandu 2024 Food: From Mango Pachadi to Thakkali Sadam, 5 Foods To Celebrate the Tamil New Year.

Vishu Sadya Food Items

Let's take a delicious tour of Vishu Sadya, the Kerala New Year celebration feast! First up, we have the Vishu Kanji, a special breakfast enjoyed after seeing the Vishukanni in the morning. The Vishu Katta, a rick cake flavoured with cumin seeds, is another popular Vishu Sadya dish. Then comes Kerala rice, the star of the meal, along with tasty curries like sambar, a flavourful mix of veggies, lentils, and coconut-spiced paste. Avial steals the show with its rich stew of 13 veggies, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. Mambazha Pulissery, another curry, adds a sweet and sour touch, perfect for festive vibes. Kootu curry, a veggie and legume-based dish, adds more flavours to the spread. Don't miss out on Kerala parippu curry, a comforting moong dal curry, and rasam, available in both tomato and black pepper variations. Kalan, a buttermilk-based delight with yam and raw banana, adds a creamy texture to the feast. For veggie lovers, there's beans thoran, a crunchy mix of beans, coconut, and spices, and beetroot pachadi, a tangy treat made with curd and mustard seeds. Pineapple Pachadi offers a sweet-sour twist with pineapple, coconut, and yoghurt. Injipuli, a spicy-sweet ginger pickle, and vellarika pachadi, a refreshing cucumber delight, add zing to the meal. Cabbage thoran, a stir-fried cabbage with coconut, is a must-try side dish.

To complement these flavours, there's Kerala pappadam (papad), tangy naranga achar (lemon pickle), and crunchy sarkara varatti (jaggery-coated chips). Unniyappam, sweet fritters with rice, banana, and jaggery, offer a delightful sweet option. And who can resist the crunchy banana chips, sautéed mango pickles, and Ela Ada, steamed rice pancakes filled with coconut and jaggery? Lastly, chakka pradhaman, a jackfruit-based kheer; paal payasam, a creamy milk kheer, and seviyan payasam, a milk and vermicelli-based sweet dish, provide the perfect sweet ending to the Vishu Sadya 2024 feast. Enjoy this mouth-watering journey through Kerala's culinary delights! Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Vishu Sadya Photos and Wallpapers

Vishu Sadhya (Photo credits: Augustus Binu/ Wikimedia Commons)

Vishu Sadya Photos and Wallpapers

Vishu Sadhya (Photo Credits: Needpix)

Vishu Sadya Photos and Wallpapers

Traditional Sadhya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Vishu Sadya Photos and Wallpapers

Sadhya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Vishu Sadya Photos and Wallpapers

Sadhya (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

We wish you a happy and prosperous Vishu 2024 filled with cherished moments shared over the Vishu Sadya feast with your near and dear ones!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).