Vishu is a religious festival celebrating the traditional Malayalam New Year in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Vishu falls on the first day of "Medam" in the Malayalam Calendar, generally on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar. The Malayalam word "Kan" means a thing to be seen first, so "Vishukkani" means something seen first on Vishu. According to traditional belief, viewing auspicious, joyful things as the first thing on Vishu will bring good fortune in life. In preparation for the Vishu festival, Malayali people spend the day before setting up a tray of auspicious items. This auspicious tray is the first thing they see when they wake up on the day of Vishu. The Vishukkani includes items such as rice, a golden lemon, an idol of Lord Vishnu, a golden flower, a coconut, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, a mirror, coins, and other auspicious items. Vishu Kani 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday. Vishu 2024 Date, Rituals and Vishu Kani Significance: Know All About the Celebrations Related to the Malayalam New Year.

Vishu Kani 2024: Food Traditions & Rituals

Food plays a significant role in celebrating every festival, and the same goes for the Keralites, who take immense pride in their rich culinary heritage. The Vishu festival is celebrated with great pomp and splendour, and the feasts held during this time are called "Sadhya". For those with a sweet tooth, here are some exciting sweet Vishu special recipes you can enjoy. Vishu Food Items: Traditional Sweet and Savoury Dishes To Relish on Malayalam New Year.

1. Vishu Katta

Vishu Katta is a yummy traditional snack that's usually enjoyed during the Malayalam New Year festival. It's a rice cake made with cumin seeds and other tasty ingredients like rice, coconut milk, ghee, and sugar. If you're looking for an easy Vishu Katta recipe, watch below the video showing how to make it step-by-step.

2. Vishu Kanji

Vishu Kanji is a delicious dish with rice, coconut milk, and spices. Vishu Katta, on the other hand, is a delicacy prepared using freshly harvested rice powder and coconut milk and served with jaggery. Here is an easy recipe for a Vishu Kanji dish.

3. Unniyappam

Unni appam is a delicious sweet snack made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut, sesame seeds, ghee, and cardamom powder, which is then fried in oil. A variation of this snack is made using jackfruit preserves instead of bananas. This organic and spongy fried batter has been famous since the late 90s. Watch the quick and easy video tutorial below, which shows you how to cook Unniyappam in no time!

4. Semiya Payasam

Semiya Payasam is a popular sweet dessert often served during Vishu. It is made with vermicelli, milk, ghee, sugar or jaggery, raisins, and nuts. This dessert is one of the easiest to make and can be done in under 20 minutes. Check out the video tutorial below for a simple Semiya Payasam recipe.

Vishu Kani festival is incomplete without a Sadhya feast, which includes special dishes like Vishu Kanji, Thoran, and Vishu Katta. These dishes are sweet, tasty, and integral to Kerala's culture. Vishu, or Malayalam New Year, holds great significance as the festivities and celebrations are believed to bring prosperity and fortune for the upcoming year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).