The arrival of winter brings along a delightful time for people to indulge in diverse winter cuisines to enjoy the season's essence. People cocoon themselves in layers of warmth with cosy sweaters, scarves, and mittens. The aroma of hearty soups, sweets, and other winter delicacies fills people's hearts during this season. The country boasts a diverse culinary landscape, and during winter, various regional cuisines offer comforting dishes. Here are some of the best winter foods enjoyed across different parts of India. Winter 2023: Kahwa to Bajre Ki Raab; 5 Drinks That Will Keep You Warm This Winter.

1. Gajar ka Halwa

Gajar ka Halwa is a popular classic dessert made with grated carrots, milk, ghee, sugar, and nuts. It's a rich and indulgent sweet dish enjoyed during winter festivals like Diwali.

2. Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti is a traditional Punjabi dish made with mustard greens (sarson) cooked with spices and served with cornmeal flatbread (makki di roti). It's a nutritious and comforting meal during the winter season.

3. Chikki or Gajak

A popular winter snack made from jaggery and nuts like peanuts or sesame seeds. It's a crunchy and sweet treat.

4. Bajre ki Khichdi

This dish from Rajasthan is a wholesome dish made with pearl millet (bajra) and lentils cooked together. It is flavoured with spices and is usually served with ghee or yoghurt.

5. Gond ka Ladoo

This is a popular sweet made out of edible gum extracted from tree bark. This is one such dessert that you can eat throughout the year, but can use its special nutritional powers to beat the cold weather. Once prepared, it can be kept for months.

6. Panjiri Ladoo

Panjiri ladoo is a very comforting dessert made with a wheat mixture of ghee, sugar, and lots of almonds. The goodness of ghee and nuts will keep you warm and fit during the winter.

In India, the winter season is often cherished with Gajak, Thukpa, soups, Til laddu, gajar ka halwa, Sarson ka saag and makke ki roti. Many such food items keep the body warm and healthy during cold weather.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).