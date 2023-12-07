Winter is here, and this is the time to eat nutritious food to keep flu and cold at bay. Eating seasonal foods rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients can strengthen the immune system and help the body in fighting off infections. In India, the winter season varies significantly across different regions due to the country's vast size and diverse geography. However, irrespective of the region, it must be noted that winter foods play a significant role in our diet and overall health during the colder months for several reasons. Here are some winter-season fruits that you should include in your diet. Winter 2023: Gajar ka Halwa to Bajre ki Khichdi; Here are Best Winter Food to Keep You Warm in Cold Weather.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, tangerines and lemons are abundant in winter and should be consumed for their rich nutrients. They are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and are excellent for boosting the immune system, which can help during the changing weather. From Kahwa to Bajre Ki Raab; Here Are 5 Drinks That Will Keep You Warm This Winter.

Citrus Fruits (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

Apples

During the winter season, many varieties of apples are available, providing a range of flavours and textures. They are a good source of fibre and various antioxidants.

Apples (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are known for their vibrant colour and sweet-tart taste. Additionally, they are loaded with antioxidants and have numerous health benefits.

Pomegranates (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Kiwi

This tangy fruit is rich in vitamin C, Vitamin K, and dietary fibre. It adds a refreshing touch to winter fruit salads.

Kiwi (Photo Credits: pixels)

Cranberries

Cranberries are often associated with holiday meals and are packed with antioxidants. They are commonly used in sauces, juices, and baked products.

Cranberries (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

Grapes

Grapes are usually available year-round, but certain grape varieties are found only during the peak during winter. Grapes should be consumed in cold climates as they are a good source of vitamins and antioxidants.

Grapes (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dates

Sweet and chewy, dates are high in natural sugars, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals.

Dates (Photo Credits: Flickr)

As the body burns more energy to maintain its temperature in colder weather, consuming energy-rich fruits can provide the necessary nutrition to stay active.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).