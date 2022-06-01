World Milk Day was founded to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. It is celebrated every year on June 1. World Milk Day is an international day founded by the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations. On this day, people create awareness about the benefits of having milk by organising activities that are connected with the dairy sector. As you celebrated World Milk Day 2022 we at LatestLY, have curated savoury recipes that you can make with milk to enjoy the day. These 11 Health Benefits of Milk That Prove It Must be a Part of Your Daily Diet.

Milk Potatoes

Milk Potatoes are a healthy version of having potatoes. It is an easy recipe with a few tips to make it creamy, fluffy and flavourful. You can enjoy this recipe as you enjoy some milk dishes on World Milk Day 2022.

Roast Pork in Milk

Roasted pork it’s is a delight for many and cooking them in milk gives it an extraordinarily great texture and taste. Try the given recipe to have the best roast pork at your homemade in milk.

Milk Snack (DoodhPakoda)

Nobody knew that milk can be used to make such delicious snacks. They are easy to make, soft from the inside and have a crispy outer layer to give you the best taste. With the best combination of spices, doodh pakoda is surely going to be your favourite snack.

Rava Milk Cutlets

Rava Milk Cutlets are made with suji and semolina. The use of onion and ginger juice in this recipe gives it a delicious and subtle flavour.

Milk Butter Sweetcorn

Milk Butter Sweetcorn is utterly delicious and perfect for the monsoon season. It is super easy to make and is very flavourful. Corn and milk are combined together to give a very good taste and texture.

World Milk Day was first observed in 2001. Since then, every year this day is celebrated worldwide. The celebrations begin with Enjoy Dairy Rally on May 29-31 and culminate with World Milk Day on June 1. Wishing everyone Happy World Milk Day 2022!

