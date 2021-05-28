If the last 18 months have shown us anything, it is the importance of strong financial planning and advice. Former child tennis star turned Million Dollar Round Table Investment and Tax Planning Financial Advisor, Joseph Di Giulio, is aiming to work with clients to boost financial literacy, particularly amongst the collegiate and professional sports community where knowledge is typically lacking.

As we move into the post-coronavirus world, financial planning and literacy have never been more important. The last 18 months have been incredibly tough, and many of us now realize the importance of having savings to overcome those challenging moments in our life. Investment and Tax Planning Financial Advisor Joseph Di Guilio understands this importance, which is why, through his company True Path Financial, he helps clients to maximize their financial efficiency through tailored investment and tax deduction strategies.

While Joseph is now a Million Dollar Round Table Advisor and amongst the top 3% globally, his career began in a very unique way. When he was a child, he became the world’s number one child tennis player, winning two of the largest international tournaments on the circuit, the Eddie Herr and The Orange Bowl. However, coming from a family with a strong background in finance, Joseph soon felt the draw of a career in finance as he grew up.

It was a difficult start, though, with Joseph on the verge of giving up after the first six months in the industry. However, with hard work, dedication, and perseverance through 14-hour days, he was able to transform his success and become the financial face of tennis. This eventually led to him regularly hosting NCAA webinars before becoming the Financial Literacy Advisor for the United States Professional Tennis Association, the largest tennis organization in the world.

Through True Path Financial, Joseph is able to provide clients with a unique and innovative approach to their financial planning. Their offering is not limited to any proprietary products, with True Path having access to an entire marketplace of security investments, private equity ventures, and tax mitigation methods. This ensures they can act as a one-stop shop for financial advice and support.

Since launching the company, True Path Financial has been incredibly successful thanks to its dedication to building lasting relationships and providing support that no other advisor can. With in-depth knowledge of the most effective tax strategies and financial planning, Joseph is able to utilize his years of expertise to provide everything a client will need to improve their situation.

By taking the time to understand his client’s needs, Joseph is able to provide an in-depth approach, ensuring they can fund their retirement and maximize their savings. True Path Financial is able to work with clients from across every background, and the company aims to also continue to have a significant impact on the collegiate and professional sports community. This is a topic close to Joseph’s heart while also being an area that lacks financial literacy.

Joseph Di Giulio, founder of True Path Financial, added, “When it comes to financial planning, very few modern advisors are able to provide a full-service offering. I pride myself on offering an in-depth approach, taking the time to understand my client’s needs. No matter whether you are a doctor, small business owner, professional athlete, or first responder, my goal is to help you enjoy financial stability through intelligent investment opportunities and tax deduction techniques.”