On Tuesday, former UN Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri unveiled her debut novel Swallowing the Sun. The launch program was held at Crystal Room, Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba in Mumbai. The event launching the thought-provoking literary work by the former top UN diplomat was attended by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra as the Chief Guest. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and several other eminent personalities were also present at the book launch event.

"I didn't have the pleasure of knowing your mother, but I can tell from your extraordinary achievements in the fields of political and economic diplomacy, and particularly your fierce championing of justice, that you are indeed your mother's daughter," Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson, Anand Mahindra, was quoted saying at the launch event.

Earlier this month, another launch program had taken place in the national capital. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi had unveiled Swallowing the Sun. Lakshmi Puri drew from her personal life and upbringing to fictionalise her thoughts about social change in the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in her novel.

The book launch event provided the attendees with an opportunity to engage with the author, fostering discussions about the themes and messages embedded in her novel.

Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri is a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and the former deputy executive director of UN Women. Before her 15-year stint at the United Nations, she served as an Indian diplomat for 28 years. From 1999 until 2002, she was India's Ambassador to Hungary, while also concurrently accredited to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

