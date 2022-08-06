Friendship Day is finally here, and you must celebrate the beautiful day by being with your BFFs and hanging out with them for shopping, movies, dinner dates, etc. Friendship Day brings the opportunity to celebrate the sweetest bond that you share with your best friends by expressing your love and care to them. Celebrate your friendship with incredible joy and enthusiasm and ensure that you make your friends feel memorable and delightful on this day. The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. Hence, Friendship Day 2022 will fall on August 7, Sunday. While buying flowers, chocolates and gifts for your friends are important, the custom of tying friendship bands or bracelets to your besties still stands unique. For that, we’ve got tutorials on how to make friendship bands at home. Scroll down to get lovely ideas to prepare DIY bracelets for Friendship Day 2022.

Friendship Day is the observance of the admirable relationship between friends and BFFs who bring much-needed liveliness and cheer to our lives by being the most entertaining source of happiness. They also ensure to be the shoulders during our most challenging times so we can hold them and walk through those problems together. As they guarantee to be there with you in rain or shine, you must protect that unbreakable bond with them in the most traditional yet exciting manner. Therefore, friendship bands and bracelets hold significance on Friendship Day. The act of tying those bands to your besties symbolises that you bind your friends with a bond that is infrangible and protected at all costs! Below, find DIY friendship bracelets tutorial videos to help you make the most distinctive bands for your extraordinary friends. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Beautiful Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS To Share With Your Best Friends

How to Make Friendship Bands at Home?

DIY Friendship Bands and Bracelets

Easy and Beautiful Friendship Bands

Creative Tutorial for Friendship Day 2022

Exciting Ideas to Make Friendship Bands at Home

Friendship Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings Video

Happy Friendship Day! Take inspiration from these easy and creative ideas to prepare friendship bands at home and bring a wide smile to your friends’ faces on Friendship Day 2022. Don’t wait for the last day because the time invested in something valuable is never a loss! Your friends deserve the best, and so do you. Celebrate your day together and cherish the memories that have strengthened your bond over the years!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).