Image is for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Now more than ever, celebrities are coming out and waving the rainbow flag as proud members of the LGBTQ community. 2020 saw the largest ever number of celebrities coming out of the closet, and the rush has been dominating 2021 too. Here's a list of celebrities who have proudly and publicly decided to embrace their most authentic self in 2021 (so far). Here are their names: From Dutee Chand to Lilly Singh, LGBTQ Celebs Who Inspired Us With Their ‘Coming Out’ Moments.

1. Abigail Thorn- The popular YouTuber came out as a transgender woman in January 2021.

2. Becky Hill- Musician Becky Hill came out as queer earlier this year.

3. Colton Underwood- Famous American television personality Colton Underwood came out as gay in January 2021.

4. Corey Walsh - The BMX Rider came out as gay earlier this year.

5. Courtney Stodden- Model and Singer Courtney Stodden came out as high-femme non-binary earlier this year.

6. Chris Stuckmann- The popular YouTuber and Film Critic Chris Stuckmann came out as pansexual in January 2021.

7. Demi Lovato- Singer and Actress Demi Lovato came out as pansexual and non-binary last month during the promotion of her new podcast.

8. Devin Ibanez- Rugby player Devin Ibanez came out as gay during the past few months and expressed his hope that gay rugby players would be more widely accepted.

9. Ella Hunt- Actress Ella Hunt came out as queer during an interview.

10. Emma Corrin- Actress Emma Corrin came out as queer earlier last month.

11. Ezra Furman- Musician Ezra Furman came out as a transgender woman this year.

12. Gabbi Tuft- WWE Star Gabbi Tuft came out as a transgender woman and spoke about embracing his true self.

13. Hayley Vernon- Australian Television Personality Hayley Vernon came out as bisexual earlier this year.

14. Jen Atkin- British Television Personality Jen Atkin came out as bisexual this year.

15. Jojo Siwa- YouTube personality and Entertainer Jojo Siwa came out as queer earlier this year.

16. Maddie Hasson- Actress Maddie Hasson came out as bisexual this year.

17. Marco Lehmann- Famous Basketball Player Marco Lehmann came out as gay this year.

18. Mr. Grim- Professional Wrestler Mr. Grim cam out as pansexual earlier this year.

19. Nats Getty- Model and Activist Nats Getty came out as transgender and non-binary.

20. Nikki Hiltz- Middle distance runner Nikki Hiltz came out as transgender and non-binary.

21. Ronen Rubinstein- Actor Ronen Rubinstein came out as bisexual this year.

22. T.J. Osborne- Country singer T.J. Osborne came out as gay this year.

23. Trisha Paytas- YouTuber and Singer Trisha Paytas came out as non-binary.

24. Uche Maduagwu- Actor Uche Maduagwu came out as gay.

25. Vesta Lugg- Singer Vesta Lugg came out as bisexual earlier this year.

26. Angel Olsen- Musician Angel Olsen came out as gay.

27.Yetide Badaki- Actress Yetide Badaki came out as bisexual this year.

The list will probably get longer as 2021 continues. Happy Pride!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).