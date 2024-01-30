Eyeliner is a makeup essential that can instantly transform your look. If you're looking to switch up your eyeliner game this year, we've got you covered. From classic winged eyeliner to something funky with a pop of colour, there are so many styles for you to choose from. Now if you are someone who's obsessed with their eye makeup game and want to try something new every time, we have a few suggestions for you. Here are five different eyeliner styles that are easy to recreate and have been tried by some Bollywood beauties. So, let's check them out. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, 5 Actresses Who Love Nailing Their Messy Bun Looks!

1. Winged liner:

The classic winged liner is a timeless look that can never go wrong. It involves drawing a straight line along your upper lash line and then flicking it out towards the end of your eyebrow. Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon is quite obsessed and loves flaunting her winged liner.

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Smudged liner:

This style is perfect for those who prefer a more smoky and sultry look. Apply your eyeliner along your upper and lower lash line and then use a small brush or your finger to smudge it out. This creates a soft and diffused effect. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been seen sporting this look.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Double liner:

Double liner involves drawing a thin line along your upper lash line and then adding another line above it, either in a different colour or thickness. This look can add some dimension to your eyes and make them stand out. Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone had recently rocked this trend. Searching for Some Winter Hairdos? Here Are 5 Easy Hairstyles to Flaunt This Season.

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Coloured liner:

If you're feeling adventurous, try adding a pop of colour to your eyeliner. This can be done by using a coloured eyeliner pencil or adding a coloured eyeshadow on top of your black liner. B-town actress Priyanka Chopra has experimented with this look.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Graphic liner:

This style involves creating bold and graphic shapes using your eyeliner. You can create a cat eye or a geometric shape to make a statement. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has previously attempted this trend and nailed it to the hilt.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In conclusion, these five eyeliner styles are easy to recreate and have been tried by some Bollywood actresses. So, go ahead and experiment with your eyeliner game this year!

