Gem Selections, India’s biggest Gemstones brand launched its first outlet in Bangalore today. The outlet has been launched in Koramangala. The brand plans to launch 8 stores in Bangalore by March, 2021.

Gem Selections is the ONLY brand in India for Gemstones. The brand has 9 stores globally & witnesses a traffic of over 5 million visitors every month on their internet properties. Famous Astrologer, Mr. Pankaj Khanna is the owner as well as the face of the brand. Gem Selections is the benchmark of quality & transparency in the field of Gemstones and is THE ONLY organisation in India selling Gemstones with GOVT LAB CERTIFICATE. Gem Selections is disrupting the Indian Gemstones market and plans to open 50 stores worldwide by mid of 2020.

Gem Selections is the retail brand of the Khanna Gems Group, the largest vertically integrated Gemstones Group in India. Due to the scale of operations of the group, the Gem Selections gemstones are very affordable because they are present in the entire supply chain from mines to the customer’s hands which makes this Gem Selections the ONLY Brand in India for Gemstones.

Gem Selections is also the ONLY company selling Gemstones on EMI, there are many companies selling Gold & silver on EMI but no company is selling Gemstones on EMI except, of course, Gem Selections. Gem Selections has tied up with 14 banks and NBFC’s and can sell gemstones from ₹5,000 to ₹15,00,000 on EMI for a duration of 6 months to 60 months.

Gem Selections is expanding very aggressively right now. They just launched one store in Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi; one store in Idaho, USA; one store in Paul Street, London. The Gem Selections Koramangala Store which is launched today is the brand’s fourth Store launch in this month!

Gem Selections has a very aggressive expansion plan & since it is backed by the India’s largest Gemstones company, the Khanna Gems Group, no pandemic & recession can hinder the Gem Selections expansion plans.