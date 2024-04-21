Mumbai, April 21: Godawan Century, India's single malt whiskey, has brought laurels to the country after bagging the highest single malt whiskey category score at the 2024 London Spirits Competition. Indian whiskey also earned recognition as the top-scoring product in India. The 2024 London Spirits Competition evaluated whiskeys from across the globe.

The spirits were evaluated based on several factors, such as quality, value, and packaging. Notably, Godawan Century or Godavan 100, secured an impressive score of 96 points, solidifying its position as the premier single-malt whiskey worldwide. Godawan is an artisanal Single-Malt Whiskey carefully crafted by Diageo India. Indri Crowned As World’s Best: Indian Single Malt Whisky Sets Record as Fastest-Growing Brand in World.

Indian Whiskey Clinches Top Spot

The Indian whiskey draws inspiration from its provenance and embraces the Rajasthani ethos of revering beauty in scarcity while achieving sustainability. According to the London Spirits Competition's tasting notes, the Godawan Century whiskey offers pronounced tropical notes, a lighter palate, and a short finish. "It offers a very sweet palate with hints of caramel, charcoal, cinnamon, and anise, leading to a long dry finish," the LSC said.

At the prestigious competition, spirits are judged based on quality, value, and packaging, keeping the end consumer in mind. The spirits must perform on all three aspects to receive a medal. The rare single malt whiskey is crafted in specifically chosen casks infused with Indian botanicals. Diageo India introduced the Godawan Century. Indian Whisky Indri Crowned as World’s Best: Here’s How Country’s Single Malts are Giving Tough Fight to Global Brands.

The Godawan 100 is a bespoke collector's edition single malt whiskey comprising only 100 bottles. On its first anniversary, it pays homage to the Great Indian Bustard, affectionately known as Godawan. Godawan, or the Great India Bustard, was once a common sight in the country but now faces extinction as there are little over a hundred remaining.

Diageo India's Godawan Single Malt Rich and Rounded Artisan Whisky and Godawan Single Malt Fruit and Spice Artisan Whisky received gold medals at the 2024 London Spirits Competition.

