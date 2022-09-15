Attracting and retaining top talent has become a real challenge for many companies. It is why most are resorting to offering best-in-class employee benefits. If you check the CTC breakdown offered by any top corporate or popular startup, you will notice health insurance benefits being a key component in the package structure. Also Read - How To Cover Your Entire Family Under Health Insurance?

Everyone understands the importance of being covered under a reliable health insurance policy. However, when it comes to corporate establishments, they don’t get their employees covered under individual health insurance plans. They are rather covered under a group health plan offering standard coverage benefits to all the covered employees.

It is popularly known as the group health insurance policy. If you’re finding it difficult to attract and retain the best professionals, you should consider offering your employees the best group health insurance policy. As an employer, you should look for the following features to find the best group health insurance plan.

1. Check the Policy Coverage

Good coverage is at the heart of any excellent health insurance policy. If you want better healthcare benefits than competitors, always double-check the coverage offered to employees. You can always compare the available group health insurance plans online to find the one offering excellent coverage. The best policy covers hospitalisation expenses, doctor’s consultation fees, costs incurred for diagnostic tests, and psychiatric benefits.

2. Evaluate the List of Network Hospitals

A reliable group, health insurance policy, offers cashless treatment benefits. But it won't be useful if the insurer doesn't have a good list of network hospitals. Every insurance company partners with specific hospitals to offer policyholders a seamless cashless treatment experience. As an employer, you should look for group insurance plans from insurers with at least two to three multispecialty hospitals added to their network hospital list.

3. Learn About the Waiting Period

A policyholder cannot claim coverage benefits for specific illnesses or diseases till he completes the waiting period. Not every insurance company has the same clause related to the waiting period, so you should always look for insurers with the lowest waiting period. Some insurance companies can have a zero waiting period for group insurance plans. Still, it won’t be the case with every insurer, so checking it before finalising any policy is suggested.

4. Explore the Wellness Benefits

Nowadays, people focus on their physical and overall well being, including mental health. It has made many insurance companies offer wellness benefits to attract more people. So if you’re looking to finalise the best health insurance policy for your employees, ensure you search for the one covering wellness benefits. Coverage like psychiatric benefits and preventive healthcare benefits are some excellent options to look for.

5. Know About the Past Claim Settlement Ratios

You wouldn't want your employees to face delayed claim reimbursements during emergencies. Unfortunately, it is rapidly becoming common, and employees are unhappy about it. Hence, as an employer, you should always check the claim settlement ratios of the shortlisted insurers for the past five years.

If the claim settlement ratio is high, you can consider proceeding with the health insurance plan. You can also exercise extra caution by doing a little background research on the insurer. Join relevant online communities, forums, and groups inviting unbiased opinions about your shortlisted plan and insurer.

6. Look for Special Coverage of Mental Healthcare Benefits

Mental health is equally important as physical health. It is why you can notice many people going for therapies and taking other mental health treatments as needed. But the only problem people face with these treatments is the high cost.

Mental health treatment is expensive throughout India. Hence, you can attract people to work for your company by offering healthcare benefits that feature mental health coverage. It gives an employee a sense of satisfaction and that you care about them.

7. Inclusion of Preventive Health Care Benefits

As people have started taking their health seriously, they are more inclined toward employers that value their health too. It is where you can get an advantage over your competitors by offering employees preventive health care benefits as part of the insurance.

Instead of providing health insurance that only covers hospitalisation expenses, you should look for health insurance that also covers preventive healthcare expenses like diagnostic tests, routine doctor consultation costs, etc.

8. Minimal Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Healthcare expenses can be varied, so employees would appreciate the coverage that minimises their out-of-pocket expenses. It is where group health insurance plans with comprehensive coverage can come to the rescue.

The more coverage a group health insurance offers, the better. You should look for insurance plans that provide coverage for accidental hospitalisation, illness-related hospitalisation, daily hospital cash cover, psychiatric benefits, maternity benefits, preventive healthcare coverage, and more.

Select the Ideal Group Health Insurance Plan for Your Employees

Securing your employees under the best group health insurance plan is an excellent way to show you care for them. It can certainly go a pretty long way in fostering a fruitful relationship with your employees, positively influencing your company's employee retention rates.

As an employer, you might already be surrounded with other important work, and shortlisting the ideal group health insurance policy can be tedious. But your work will become much easier if you use the above-discussed factors as a checklist to shortlist and choose the right policy.