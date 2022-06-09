Delhi, June 9: Mahatma Gandhi once said "Chew your drink and drink your food", stressing the scientifically proven benefits of chewing. Once again, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi had to issue a "swallow with care" warning after a man reportedly died from choking on a momo or dumpling.

In a bizarre case of choking hazard, a man in his 50s died after choking on a momo in an inebriated state. He was later brought to AIIMS. Police investigation revealed that the man had collapsed on the ground after consuming momos at a shop in South Delhi. Viagra Overdose Lands Newly-Married Prayagraj Man in Hospital; Undergoes Surgery Twice, May Have To Live With Permanent Problem in Private Part.

According to the AIIMS report, a post-mortem of the person, using a CT scan, found a dumpling stuck in the upper airway or the windpipe's opening, after which the doctors reached a conclusion that he died from choking on a momo.

"These findings are very important for medicolegal opinion but could be only done by digital coaxial tomography (CT scan). It can’t be detected in traditional visual postmortem examination," reported Mint, quoting Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic department at AIIMS as saying.

The report's author Dr Abhisehk Yadav said, the cause of death was concluded as neurogenic cardiac arrest due to choking of momo that was found to be lodged at the laryngeal inlet. "The size of a dumpling is 5x3cm which is quite a big size and people should be aware when eating such type of food," Yadav added.

Choking is a condition where there is an obstruction in the airway at any place between the pharynx and bifurcation of the trachea. This condition can occur when food or literally any other object accidentally gets lodged in the throat or windpipe, blocking the flow of air.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).