Green leafy vegetables are quite nutritious and this is no surprising fact. We are aware of the goodness of green veggies like spinach, kale, collard greens, broccoli, which can help treat various ailments. Arugula can be added to this list as it is versatile and can help smoothen the functioning of the body. Let's throw light on the health benefits of arugula which can help prevent cancer and improve bone health. Turnip Health Benefits: From Relieving Intestinal Problems to Lowering Blood Pressure, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Cruciferous Vegetable.

Arugula has a distinctive peppery taste and it originated in the Mediterranean region. It’s also known as rucola, salad rocket and Italian cress. Arugula is a member of the Brassica or cruciferous family. This green vegetable is high in fibre and phytochemicals. This veggie is ideal for health-conscious people as it is low in calorie, carbohydrates, sugar and fat. Arugula comes along with micronutrients like calcium, potassium, folate, vitamin C, vitamin K and vitamin A. Broccoli Health Benefits: From Strong Heart to Good Eye Health, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Nutrient-Dense Vegetable.

Arugula Health Benefits

1. Prevents Cancer - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, Arugula is high in cancer-fighting agents. Apart from this, arugula consists of glucosinolates, which reduce the risk of lung, prostate, breast and pancreatic cancer.

2. Improve Liver Health - The chlorophyll present in arugula can help prevent liver damage from aflatoxins.

3. Good For Bone Health - Vitamin K in arugula helps in the absorption of calcium which helps in strengthening bones and teeth.

4. Strong Immune System - The presence of vitamin C in arugula helps boost the immune system by fighting against free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

5. Detoxifies the Body - Fibre-rich arugula helps clean out the colon promoting healthy bowel movements. The phytochemicals, antioxidants and essential minerals found in arugula cleanse out toxins in the body.

It is worth including arugula regularly in your diet for good health. Arugula can be eaten raw as a salad or can be used as an add-on topping for pizza, nachos, sandwiches and wraps.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

