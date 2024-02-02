Cervical cancer is a major health concern among many women. It affects the lower part of the uterus, called the cervix. This article will cover the basics of cervical cancer, from symptoms and causes to treatment. Whether you are reading this for yourself or someone you care about, here are some essential insights on cervical cancer. Understanding the key aspects of this health issue will help you make informed choices and get or provide support. What Is Cervical Cancer? Debunking Common Cervical Cancer Myths With Facts.

What Is Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer starts in the cervix. It affects the lower part of the uterus connected to the vagina. It is often caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). If left untreated, these HPV infections can cause changes in cervical cells, which can eventually turn into cervical cancer.

What Causes Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer is most often caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). This also causes genital warts. This virus can be passed from one person to another during sex. This is the main risk; however, smoking can also cause cervical cancer. Only certain types of HPV, such as HPV-16 and HPV-18, are likely to lead to cervical cancer. However, it is important to note that having an HPV strain linked to cancer doesn't necessarily mean you will get cervical cancer. Luckily, your immune system can clear most HPV infections within about 2 years. For many people, HPV goes away on its own. However, if it does not go away on its own, there are chances for it to become cervical cancer.

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer can be hard to notice in its early stages. This happens because cervical cancer often doesn't show symptoms until the late stages. When symptoms do come up, they can seem like regular issues, such as menstrual periods or urinary tract infections (UTIs). It is important to look out for signs like unusual bleeding between periods, menstrual bleeding that is heavier or longer than usual, bleeding after sex or after menopause, vaginal discharge that looks or smells unusual, pelvic pain, more frequent urination, or pain during urination. If you notice any of these, it's important to talk to a doctor for advice and check-ups.

Can Cervical Cancer Be Treated?

Chemotherapy, radiation-targeted therapy, and surgery are the main treatments for cervical cancer.

It is important to remember that preventing cervical cancer requires a few key steps. These include regular visits to your gynaecologist, pap smear tests, and practising safe sex. Routine screenings can help detect any early signs of cancer or if there are any changes in the cervix that could potentially lead to cervical cancer. In addition, getting vaccinated against high-risk types of HPV with the HPV vaccine can also help protect you against the health hazard.

