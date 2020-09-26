Bengaluru, September 26: Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Indian Institute of Science on Saturday stated that Equine Biotech has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called 'GlobalTM diagnostic kit' for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19. Equine Biotech is a startup incubated at the IISc in Bengaluru.

Informing about the update, IISc said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Equine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called 'GlobalTM diagnostic kit' for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19." COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Drug by Johnson & Johnson Produces Strong Immune Response In Early Trial.

Adding more, IISc said, "It has been approved for use in authorised COVID-19 diagnostic labs by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test takes about 1.5 hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in patient samples."

Here's what IISc said:

It has been approved for use in authorised COVID-19 diagnostic labs by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test takes about 1.5 hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in patient samples: Indian Institute of Science https://t.co/87GbckzJGj — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that experimental vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), developed by global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, has shown positive results in early trials. The potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Johnson & Johnson called Ad26.COV2.S, is the fourth in the United States to enter the final phase. It has already been administered to nearly 1000 healthy adults in the US.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).