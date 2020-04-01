COVID-19 Lockdown: Throw Pillows Are A Hotspot of Germs, Here's How To Clean the Most Overlooked Places in Your Home!

Pillow (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You must have taken an oath to clean your home this COVID-19 lockdown thoroughly, but deep-cleaning your home takes work. You wipe your countertops and make your bed every single day, but does that mean that your house is really clean? All the dust and filth can slowly build up on unexpected places from your decor to your appliances. How many times did you think of cleaning your switches? Here's how to get the most overlooked areas in your house in shape.

Throw Pillows

Those colourful throw pillows on your couch where you rest your head during a Netflix binge can collect a lot of dirt and germs, dead skins and dust mites. So make sure you put the throw pillow covers in the washing machine for periodic laundering or run the vacuum cleaner over them. COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces.

Juicer, Mixer and Blender

If your morning smoothie is starting to taste funky, it is probably because your blender needs a cleaning. All the fruit residue and hard water deposits can take over your machine. Clean it by running a 50-50 mix of white vinegar and water through the blender. Turn the switch halfway through, let the mixture sit for an hour and repeat. Then run fresh water through the machine so that the smell of vinegar disappears. How to Make Toilet Paper at Home? Easy Step-by-Step Method to Make Toilet Paper With Simple Ingredients (Watch DIY Tutorial Video).

Kitchen Dustbin

Does that foul odour linger even after you take the trash out? The leftover debris may have made their way into the bin. Give the trash can a thorough scrub with soap and water and spray it with a disinfectant. How to Make Sanitizer Wipes at Home? From Cleaning Face to Disinfecting Surfaces, Easy Ways to Use DIY Wet Wipes.

Curtains and Upholstery

The curtains might look clean to the naked eye, but they trap everything from pollen and dust mites to bacteria and mould. Vacuum clean them regularly and check the label to see if laundering is an option.

Do not forget to clean the knobs, handles, and light switches that are grabbed by the dirty hands. These bacteria hotspots are a must-clean when you wipe down the kitchen or the floor.