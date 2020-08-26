Pune, August 26: Maharashtra Minister Dr Vishwajeet Kadam on Wednesday informed that five people from Bharati Hospital in Pune have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. These five people have volunteered for Serum Institute's vaccine -- ‘Covishield’. Kadam stated that all five people will remain under medical observation for the next two months. However, Bharati Hospital's MD said that the vaccine was administered to two as other three showed they have anti-bodies.

Informing about the update, Dr Vishwajeet Kadam said, "Five people from Bharati Hospital in Pune, who had volunteered for Serum Institute's vaccine, have been given the first dose of the vaccine. They will remain under medical observation for the next two months." COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' to be Available in 73 Days? Serum Institute of India Calls Media Reports False and Conjectural.

Here's what Dr Kadam said:

Five people from Bharati Hospital in Pune, who had volunteered for Serum Institute's vaccine, have been given the first dose of the vaccine. They will remain under medical observation for the next two months: Maharashtra Minister Dr Vishwajeet Kadam pic.twitter.com/Siyot371YX — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

However, Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical Hospital said that out of the five volunteers, the vaccine was administered to two as other three showed they have anti-bodies. The Medical Director said, "Serum Institute of India is manufacturing a COVID 19 vaccine. Five volunteers were tested for RT-PCR & antibodies, out of whom reports of three showed they have anti-bodies, hence the vaccine was administered to two."

Here's what Bharati Hospital's MD said:

Serum Institute of India is manufacturing a #COVID19 vaccine. Five volunteers were tested for RT-PCR & antibodies, out of whom reports of three showed they have anti-bodies, hence the vaccine was administered to two: Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical Hospital pic.twitter.com/TL7eu1894v — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Serum Institute of India began clinical trials of the vaccine candidate. The first batch of volunteers being screened by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (BVDU) Medical College and Hospital in Pune. It is to be known that SII partnered with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine -- Covishield -- in India. The pharma company has said that phase 2 and 3 trials of Covishield will be conducted in India before the vaccine is approved for mass use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).