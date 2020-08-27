Prague, August 27: Days after signing an agreement with United Kingdom government on the sale of 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, US biotech company Novavax Inc is expecting to file for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States in December.

According to a Reuters report, Novavax Inc Chief Executive Stanley Erck, while speaking to Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny, said that the firm is expecting to file for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine -- NVX-CoV2373. Apart from this, Stanley Erck even stated that Novavax Inc is planning to produce part of the vaccine at its Czech plant. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK Strikes Deals for 90 Million More Coronavirus Vaccine Doses from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

With this move, the US biotech company is expecting that it will give the country access to the product once it is approved. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc had already started enrolling volunteers for the second phase of an ongoing clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Earlier in August, reports arrived that Novavax entered into an agreement with the UK government for the sale of 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV23. Under the agreement, Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine in the British population was also signed. As per the agreement, Novavax will supply 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the UK beginning as early as the first quarter of 2021.

