The effects of toxic chemicals in the environment are not unknown BUT did you know that they can also impact fertility. According to a new book called Countdown, by Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, "sperm counts have dropped almost 60% since 1973" The adverse effects of toxicity in the environment are said to be causing decreasing sperm count, quality, penis length and testicular volume. Swan’s research goes on to suggest that the sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. This chilling detail should alone be enough to help people realise the wrong path we are on in terms of the contamination of our environment with toxic chemicals that can stay on forever.

"In some parts of the world, the average twentysomething woman today is less fertile than her grandmother was at 35," Swan writes. In addition to that, Swan finds that, on average, a man today will have half of the sperm his grandfather had. "The current state of reproductive affairs can’t continue much longer without threatening human survival,” writes Swan, adding: "It’s a global existential crisis."

The chemicals to blame for this crisis are found in everything from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting. Some of them, called PFAS, are known as "forever chemicals", because they don’t breakdown in the environment or the human body.

As if this wasn’t terrifying enough, Swan’s research finds that these chemicals aren’t just dramatically reducing semen quality, they are also shrinking penis size and volume of the testes. This is nothing short of a full-scale emergency for humanity. Swan’s book echoes previous research, which has found that PFAS harms sperm production, disrupts the male hormone and is correlated to a “reduction of semen quality, testicular volume and penile length”. These chemicals are literally confusing our bodies, making them send mix messages and go haywire.

