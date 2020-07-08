If the title of the story lead you to open this page and cross check if you read it right, then yes you have! Quenching your thirst with just water when you are thirsty is not a good idea. Gulping down a bottle of water at a go is simply is a sign that you are dehydrated and your body had been craving water for a long time. Therefore, make it a point to drink water throughout the day. Here's why drinking water only to quench your thirst may be a bad idea.

Importance of Drinking Water Throughout the Day

You need to understand that water makes up to 60% of your body weight. It lubricates your joints, helps in proper functioning of the organs, aids bowel movements, flushes toxins out of the body and promotes nerve health. Therefore, you must drink water throughout the day and drinking water just when you are hungry may not be a good idea.

Different Times of the Day When You Should Drink Water!

After you wake up: Drinking a glass of water just after you wake up will help you get rid of toxins before your first meal. This will also free your circulatory system of the free radicals. Diabetes and Heat Intolerance: Here are Some Tips That Can Help Patients.

Thirty minutes aefore every meal: Drinking water just before your meal can interfere with the digestion and absorption of your body. Therefore, drink water at least 30 minutes before your meal or your digestive juices will get diluted. Also, never drink water immediately after meals.

Before taking a bath: Drinking a glass of water just before bath will help regulate your body temperature and keep yo from catching a cold. Urine Odour: From Dehydration to UTI, 7 Reasons Your Pee Smells Weird Suddenly.

Before going to sleep: You can replenish any fluid loss before you sleep. Just do not drink water too close to your bedtime as it can wake you up several times at night. Monsoon Skin Care: 6 Beauty Tips You Should Never Forget During The Rains,

Even if you do not feel thirsty make it a practice to drink water every hour. So come out of all the lethargy, get up and fetch a glass of water.

