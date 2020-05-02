Dwayne Johnson Birthday Special: Workout and Diet of The Rock That Helps Him Maintain His Muscular Physique (Watch Videos)

Happy Birthday The Rock (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dwayne Johnson turns 48 on May 2, 2020. The wrestler-turned-actor is one of the few to never have been out of shape, be it on the screen or off it. He takes his fitness that seriously. Dwayne Johnson who is famously known by the WWE ring name of 'The Rock' has beefed up over time and also successfully maintained his muscular physique. As we celebrate The Rock's birthday, let us have a look at his workout and diet that helps him maintain his sculpted body like no other. Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Is Training at WWE Performance Center, Will She Be the First-Ever 4th Gen Wrestler?

Dwayne Johnson's Workout

The Rock begins his workout every day at any time between 3 am and 5 am. For him, training means to stay focussed and enjoy every single moment of it. Even in his forties, he trains vigorously and his endurance, strength can give tough competition to any athlete in his twenties. Dwayne Johnson Speaks Up On How the Quarantine is Affecting His Marriage (Watch Video)

Dwayne Johnson changes his training routine as per the demanding role in movies. For a movie like Hercules, he underwent massive muscle gain workout, while for Fast and Furious series, he trained as per the requirement of the role. Dwayne trains all his muscle part separately where he concentrates majorly on weight training and core exercises. The Rock also does cardio and ensures that he prepares his body well before moving onto lift weights. Dwayne only does legs workout twice in a week, which is ideally recommended for a big massive physique and also to keep the body fat percent at a lower level.

Diet Plan of Dwayne Johnson

When Dwayne Johnson started shooting for 2014's Hercules, his dietitian team prepared a "12 Labors" diet that includes large amounts of protein, carbs and fats, to make sure he was in the best shape of his life. However, The Rock in his regular days also follows an adequate amount of protein to maintain muscle mass. However, it doesn't mean that he ignores the other two macro-nutrients- carbs and fats. The Fast & Furious actor includes fruits, vegetables and other stuff to fulfil his macronutrients and micronutrients requirement.

Dwayne Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, at Hayward, California, United States. The Rock is into fitness right from his early age as initially, he was a football player, where he won a national championship in 1991, while playing for the University of Miami. He began training as a professional wrestler shortly after he was removed from Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL). He secured a contract with WWE then known as World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the year 1996. Dwayne was promoted as the first third-generation wrestler in the company's history after father, Rocky Johnson and grandfather, Peter Maivia.

Dwayne Johnson made his debut in Hollywood with the movie The Mummy Returns which released in the year 2001, while he played his first lead role in The Scorpion King. And the rest, as they say, is history for one of the Forbes' highest-paid actors in the world. We wish Dwayne Johnson a very Happy Birthday, may he have a successful and healthy year ahead.