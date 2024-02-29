Endometriosis Awareness Day 2024 will be marked on March 1. While the entire month of March is known as Endometriosis Awareness Month, the commemoration on March 1 is specifically focused on raising more awareness of what endometriosis is, how it impacts people and what needs to be done to manage and live with this disorder. Endometriosis Symptoms, Causes and Early Signs.

When is Endometriosis Awareness Day 2024?

Endometriosis Awareness Day 20244 will be celebrated on March 1 and is focused on raising awareness about this period-related disorder that impacts people with periods. In India, there are approximately 42 million women who are impacted by endometriosis. Every year, the commemoration of Endo Awareness Day is focused on a dedicated theme that focuses on educating people on how to identify endometriosis, validating their journey and struggles and helping them find safe spaces where they can get proper diagnosis and treatment plans that enable a better life for them. Yoga for Endometriosis: 5 Poses to Balance Hormones, Calm Inflammation and Ease Pain.

Endometriosis Awareness Day 2024 Theme

The theme of Endometriosis Awareness Day 2024 is "Living Well Together."

Significance of Endometriosis Awareness Day

Endometriosis is a term that is difficult to pronounce and more challenging to understand but needs to be known by one and all. In its essence, Endometriosis is a disorder experienced by people with periods whose endometrial lining begins to form outside of their uterus. Characterized by unbearable period pain, endometriosis continues to be one of the most challenging disorders to diagnose. While one in ten women are affected by endometriosis, the awareness about this disorder is still scarce. The celebration of Endometriosis Awareness Day aims to change just that.

Women with endometriosis suffer from dysmenorrhea, chronic pelvic pain, dyspareunia, dyschezia, fatigue, depression, and infertility, leading to significant socioeconomic impact and morbidity. And this is one of the key reasons for the lack of diagnosis. In a world where most people disregard the very real pain that people go through during periods, acknowledging that the cramps could be a symptom of more than just regular periods is a challenge. However, there are more and more resources that are being put together to help people with periods find access to reliable and trustworthy resources that validate their pain and help them with diagnosis. This Endometriosis Awareness Day, we hope you do your bit to help those who may be suffering from this pain in silence and nudge them towards a path to getting a proper diagnosis and treatment.

