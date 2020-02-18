Father Left with a Permanently Erect Penis After Heavy Glass Fell on His Pelvic Area

Permanently erect penis (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

In an extreme case of a medical emergency, a father from Glasgow was left with a permanently erected penis after he underwent an operation. It is being said that James Scott, the father and former glazier will have the penis erected forever and it was a result of a surgery done on him. It began after the 57-year-old, suffered serious injuries in his pelvic are after 1.5 tons of glass fell on him at work four years ago, reported Daily Record. The accident was severe and it caused him to suffer 4 injuries in the groin area. Man's Erection Lasts for Nine Days After Hurting Perineum in a Minor Accident; Here's Everything You Want to Know About Priapism.

Apart from that, a bottom bone of his spine had broken and had lacerations on both legs. He also suffered a blocked urethra. However, matters went totally out of hand after the dad had an operation done to overcome the problem of not being able to get an erection post-accident. Unfortunately, the father of one was left with a permanent erection and

Now, he says he is a prisoner in his own home as he can’t put trousers on and is in constant pain. He also can’t have his nine-year-old daughter round to visit as he can’t get rid of his stiff penis. Erection for Continuous Two-Days Causes Indian Man to Have His Penis Amputated After He Develops Gangrene.

while just a few months ago, a man was rushed to the hospital after he took a sexual stimulant meant for breeding bulls for improving his sexual life. He was left with a three-day erection for which he to be taken to the hospital and subject to emergency treatment. The man reportedly wanted to have good sex with a 30-year-old woman and therefore decided to opt for a sexual stimulant for bulls.