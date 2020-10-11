Hypertension or high blood pressure is the most common problem currently being faced by over one billion people around the world. Blood pressure (BP) is usually defined as systolic blood pressure (SBP) with the highest value of 130 mm Hg or more, while the lowest value is 80 mm Hg which is known as diastolic blood pressure (DBP). High blood pressure can be prevented by following a healthy diet and meditation which can help reduce BP and thereby prevent heart diseases. LatestLY brings you a look at the five best foods to keep blood pressure under control. Foods That Lower Blood Sugar: From Broccoli to Okra, Here Are Five Foods to Keep Blood Glucose Level in Normal Range.

High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when blood pressure increases to unhealthy levels. The measurement of blood pressure determines how much blood is passing through blood vessels and the amount of resistance the blood meets while the heart is pumping. The narrower the arteries, the more the blood pressure will be. In the long run, the increased pressure can cause health issues, including heart diseases. Hypertension is usually caused by the lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, alcohol abuse, side effects of medication. Why are B Vitamins Necessary For Health? From Salmon to Green Leafy Vegetables, Here Are Five Foods to Get These Micronutrients.

Top Five Foods to Control High Blood Pressure

1. Citrus Fruits

Oranges Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Citrus fruits like grapefruit, oranges and lemons have powerful blood-pressure-lowering effects. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, these fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that can help reduce blood pressure.

2. Bananas

Bananas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bananas come along with potassium in good quantity which is a micronutrient that can reduce the risk of high blood pressure. This sweet fruit also provides instant energy to the body.

3. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Spinach is high in nitrates, making it an ideal vegetable for people suffering from high blood pressure problems. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, this vegetable is loaded with antioxidants, potassium, calcium and magnesium which can keep BP under control.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pumpkin seeds are rich in healthy unsaturated fats which itself improve heart health. It is the best snack for people suffering from a high blood pressure problem as it comes along with micronutrients like magnesium and potassium which reduce BP. Also, the presence of arginine, an amino acid needed for the production of nitric oxide, aids in blood vessel relaxation and blood pressure reduction.

5. Pistachios

Pistachios (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the consumption of pistachios is linked with healthy blood pressure levels. These nuts consist of potassium which helps in the regulation of BP.

Healthy blood pressure can be maintained simply by following a clean diet along with some physical activity like walking on a daily basis. Including the above-mentioned foods to your diet along with lentils, beans, berries and fatty fish can keep hypertension under control.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

